B.C. Hydro adds $260 million in 5-year electric conversion plan

B.C. is adding to existing federal and provincial low-carbon incentives with a 260 million plan funded by B.C. Hydro, with much of the money to subsidize replacing oil and natural gas heating with electric heat pumps.

Premier John Horgan announced the latest plan Tuesday, citing a summer of forest fires and an intense heat wave as an incentive to do more. He acknowledged that more spending by the debt-heavy Crown power utility will put more upward pressure on rates, as the Site C dam on the Peace River continues construction work with a budget that has swelled to $16 billion.

Site C power is surplus to existing domestic needs, but northwestern U.S. and other provinces need to electrify to meet Canada’s greenhouse gas emission targets, and B.C.’s abundant clean hydro can supply it, Horgan said.

“It really does separate us from other jurisdictions in Canada, and indeed western North America,” Horgan told reporters from Vancouver Sept. 28.

more to come..

