The 2017 Torch Awards. (Black Press file photo)

Better Business Bureau open for Torch Award nominations

Deadline to nominate an amazing business or employee is Aug. 31

Reward an above-and-beyond business in your community with a nomination for the prestigious BBB Torch Awards. The awards honour businesses that encourage and support ethical business practices as a key purpose. The Torch Awards are internationally recognized and given out to companies that demonstrate ethics and integrity towards consumers and the marketplace.

Businesses can encourage satisfied customers to nominate, sharing the details of amazing things a company has done for them. Or nominate a company you have done business with recently. Do you have a vendor or a supplier that stands out from the crowd when it comes to trust and ethics? Nominate them for a Torch Award.

This year BBB Vancouver Island also accept nominations for exceptional, ethical, trustworthy employees. Businesses can als nominate an exceptional employee that has gone above and beyond for a client.

Find the Torch Award nomination form here or atbbb.org/vancouver-island.

The deadline for nominations is Aug. 31.

