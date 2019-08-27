DIY Dogwash a hit at the North Island Mall

The DIY Dogwash is basically a big vending machine that allows you to groom your own dog.

Looking to spend some quality time with your dog? Well now there’s another fantastic option offered locally – the DIY Dogwash in the North Island Mall!

North Island Mall Owner Carol Dirom came up with the idea to offer the service after she and her husband Bruce started taking their dog to a pet store down island that had a unit where you could wash your own dog.

After a positive experience, Dirom noted they were going to build one and just make their own, “but then we thought there must be units that you can buy that are ready to go.”

One Google search later, up pops a distributor from out of Victoria. Dirom travelled down island to check it out and she knew right away after seeing it that it was the perfect fit for the mall.

“We’re always trying to think about what Port Hardy needs, what would be a good fit for this building, and we want to attract people to come inside and check us out,” she said, adding, “I think the DIY Dogwash is a fun idea for families and kids – who doesn’t want to wash their own dog?”

The DIY Dogwash opened on July 29, and it’s been a big hit so far with North Island pet owners.

“I have yet to meet one person who hasn’t fallen in love with it,” said Dirom. “Everyone who uses it says it’s so wonderful and they’ll definitely be coming back.”

As for what the machine adds to the North Island, Dirom noted it provides families with “something new that you can do with your pets and really bond with them.”

The DIY Dogwash vending machine runs on VISA, MasterCard, debit, tap, coins and tokens, and is really easy to use. You just put your dog inside of the washing area, put your money in, and then follow the steps listed on the machine.

