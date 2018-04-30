Macandales celebrates 40th anniversary

The celebration included a barbecue lunch fundraiser that was run by the dry grad committee.

JANET DORWARD FACEBOOK PHOTOS Macandales Owner Dale Dorward celebrates 40 years in business with his wife Janet Dorward by his side.

Macandales celebrated its 40th year in business on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Port Hardy.

The celebration included a barbecue lunch fundraiser that was run by the dry grad committee.

Macandales Owner Dale Dorward moved to the North Island when he was 14 years old. Originally from the Courtenay area, his family put down their roots in Port McNeill. In 1978, Dorward decided to open a tool rental business with his father. They called it Macandales.

“We started out in Port McNeill and then we moved after two or three years to Port Hardy and ran two branches,” Dorward stated in a previous interview with the North Island Gazette.

Dorward consolidated the two stores into one in the early 1980s, and the business has remained in Port Hardy ever since.

Originally just a tool rental business, Macandales now specializes in the sale and service of logging, marine, home and garden, and off-road recreation equipment and supplies. They are authorized sales and service centre for Stihl, Husqvarna, Honda, Yamaha Marine, Oregon power and BE Pressure Washer products, and also have rental equipment ranging from construction equipment to home renovation tools to lawn and garden care machines.

“Most of our product is geared towards commercial, industrial type stuff,” said Dorward. “It’s for working trades people, the commercial side of business like fish farms, the logging industry, the fishing industry. That’s the kind of stuff we focus our energy on, because that’s the stuff that’s going on continuously up here. These people are the backbone around here.”

– Gazette staff

Previous story
Report finds failures in governance at Ridley Terminals

Just Posted

Woss remembers on National Day of Mourning

“Today is a really difficult day as we think back to April 20 last year.”

North Island Loggers Golf Tournament returns June 16-17

“Last year we gave out six $750 scholarships and we will be doing the same again this year,”

Front-line stress and trauma: are Island first responders prepared?

Big Read: Industry leaders call for more pre-incident training

Port Hardy RCMP’s first quarterly report of 2018

Port Hardy RCMP Staff Sgt. Wes Olsen spoke to Port Hardy Council at their regular meeting April 24.

16 temperature records broken around B.C. on Thursday

Agassiz broke a record that goes back more than 100 years

Video: Wolf sizes up bear in B.C. grasslands

A unique bear versus wolf encounter was caught of film in the grasslands near Kamloops, B.C.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Report finds failures in governance at Ridley Terminals

Auditor general report outlines shortcomings by senior management at Prince Rupert’s coal terminal

Humboldt player’s parents deal with phoney fundraiser

Fake Twitter account for Humboldt Bronco set up to solicit money through GoFundMe campaign

Port McNeill holds Day of Mourning ceremony

The Town of Port McNeill, in conjunction with local industry, held a… Continue reading

B.C. steps up flood response as interior braces for snow melt

Wildfire-ravaged communities brace for spring floods

Black Press Media takes home 66 B.C. Yukon Community Newspaper Association awards

Reporters, editors, photographers and ad designers picked up 66 awards

Health Canada says rabid dog saliva remedy banned, after B.C. case

The agency had investigated after a Victoria naturopath treated a four-year-old boy with lyssin

Body found in wall behind toilet in Calgary mall

Maintenance worker had been called to fix a toilet that wouldn’t flush

Most Read