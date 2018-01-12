Mount Washington’s Outback opens today. Photo by Jenn Dykstra

Mt. Washington Opens The Outback after a snowy start to 2018

Mt. Washington has received over 400 cm of snow in the alpine this season.

After a snowy start to 2018, the resort has announced the opening of The Outback, 400 acres of adventure ski terrain for advanced to expert skiers and snowboarders. The backside of the resort is a favourite area for powder-hounds. The bowl, with its north-facing aspect, does not get direct sunlight causing optimal light-powder conditions. The Outback is steep with some obstacles such as rocks, trees and cliff bands. Because of this the area requires more snow than the rest of the mountain to open.

George Trousdell, Director of Mountain Operations, says, “The snowpack is at a point now that we can start running the Boomerang chairlift and grooming the run-outs to make the area ready for our guests. It’s nice to have this area open because Mount Washington has a lot of good skiers and riders among our clientele who enjoy the steep and deep terrain of the Outback.”

Trousdell says the terrain in The Outback is in a north-facing bowl stretching from the ridge at Little Mount Washington to McKay Lake with an additional 40 acres in the new North Bowl adventure-ski terrain.

It’s not just good news for powder hounds; Mt. Washington is set to offer their second discounted program of the season for first-time skiers and snowboarders. Discovery Days run Jan. 15-26 and offers half off Mt. Washington’s signature Discovery package. This first-timer package is for all ages and includes a two-hour group lesson, gear rental, and Easy-Acres lift ticket.

“Our Discovery program is tailored specifically with the never-ever skier and snowboarder in mind,” says Mike Manara, Director of Sports and Guest Services at Mount Washington. “We make it easy for the guest to learn in a fun atmosphere and guarantee by the end of the lesson that they will go left, right and stop.”

Manara says, “It is the perfect time of year to learn something new, we have received great snow this month and the mountain operations team have put significant time into grooming our Easy-Acres beginner area for all the Discovery Days guests.”

Mt. Washington is now fully open in the alpine and has over 30kms of Nordic and 18kms of snowshoe trails available. The Tube Park is open daily with time slot reservations recommended.

For resort information, visit www.mountwashington.ca, call 250.338.1386, or toll-free 888.231.1499.

Previous story
Coastal makes cuts: airline reduces Port Hardy service

Just Posted

Coastal makes cuts: airline reduces Port Hardy service

Pacific Coastal cancells some Port Hardy flights

Brother of Premier John Horgan passes away

A service will be held in Pat’s home community of Port McNeill on Feb. 10, 2018.

Tyson’s Thoughts: Public intoxication problems in Port Hardy

Many a time our staff have had to call the RCMP to report people passed out in the parking lot.

Save-On-Foods follows Loblaws and offers $25 bread price fixing reward

The company said they had nothing to do with the scandal

Tex Electric named finalist for Vancouver Island Business Excellence Awards

“It shows we are constantly putting in effort every day.”

B.C. boy denied $19,000-per-month drug to ease ‘crippling pain’ for 3rd time

Sooke mom Jillian Lanthier says son Landen Alexa has been forgotten about by Premier John Horgan

North Island wedding fair coming to Courtenay on Sunday

Head to the Florence Filberg Centre for the first annual Hitched Wedding and Events Affair brought to you by Black Press

Canadian Kennel Club seeking to add 12 more dogs to its pack

2018’s incoming class could include the Portuguese sheepdog, Tibetan mastiff, rat terrier and Spanish water dog

University of Calgary won’t expel sex offender

The University of Calgary says it has no grounds to expel student, Connor Neurauter, convicted of sex crime

Public funeral today for two B.C. girls allegedly murdered on Christmas Day

Service begins at 11 a.m. at Christ Church Cathedral in Victoria

Ex-B.C. health minister says pot promising substitute for opioid addiction

Terry Lake oversaw the declaration of a public health emergency amid the deadly fentanyl crisis

Toronto man accused of imprisoning homeless couple and taking baby to learn his fate

Gary Willett has pleaded not guilty to assault, abduction, forcible confinement and failing to provide the necessaries of life

INTERACTIVE MAP: Follow the 2017 Tour de Rock

Follow the Tour de Rock, as they pedal more than 1,000 kilometres fundraising to combat paediatric cancer

Torrential California mudslide takes lives of elderly, young

“The likelihood is increasing that we’ll be finding bodies, not survivors. You have to start accepting the reality of that.”

Most Read