New look and feel on the way for Evolve Fitness

There’s some exciting changes on the horizon for Evolve Fitness.

Owner Tara McCart says she is currently busy expanding the business into the space next door at the North Island Mall.

Why? Because she realized she wanted to create “a private class area with circuit training — so when there’s not classes going on there’s going to be all the equipment you need to come in and do circuit training.”

But that’s not all she’s changing about the business.

“In the front area of the gym we’ll be adding a store, where we’ll have some gym supplements and some health food products to start and hopefully grow from there.”

She added the renovations have been going on for a couple months now, and it’s been an interesting process because she and her husband are “doing it mostly on our own so it’s taken a little bit of extra time,” she laughed.

Thanks to the renovations, there will soon be an expanded weight room with more equipment and also proper cardio flooring in the private class area which will allow more class availabilities.

McCart is also hoping to bring in yoga classes, and really wants to “attract more people wanting to teach classes.”

She added she also wants to keep growing the business and be able to “service different styles of fitness and different fitness levels in a comfortable environment.”

Evolve Fitness moved from Robert Scott School up to the North Island Mall back in January, and she noted the change in scenery has been “good, really good. We have great support from Carol, Bruce and Dylan (Dirom), which is extremely helpful. We were able to implement 24 hour access, so people can come in anytime now and workout.”

McCart is aiming to have all the renovations done closer to the summer, and after that, she’s planning to add a smoothie bar. “It probably won’t happen until the fall, but we will have protein shakes and healthy smoothies.”

McCart decided to chase her dreams by ditching a career in finance and taking over ownership of Evolve Fitness (then called First Choice Fitness) in May of 2016, and she hasn’t looked back since, noting she has loved every minute of it.

