New members join NIC Foundation board

NIC PHOTO Ilona Horgen was re-elected as chair of the NIC Foundation Board of Directors at the organization’s last meeting.

The NIC Foundation Board is welcoming two new members and has re-elected its executive for another year.

Ilona Horgen was re-elected chair and Garry Griffin was re-elected as vice chair of the NIC Foundation Board of Directors at the organization’s last meeting.

Also re-elected to the executive were Treasurer Mary Lovely, a chartered accountant and partner at Task Engineering and Secretary Brett Woodside, a lawyer with TKS in Campbell River.

“I am so excited and grateful that our entire executive decided to stay on for another year,” said Randall Heidt, executive director of the NIC Foundation. “They have shown great leadership and support for students over the past year and we have many exciting things planned for the next year.”

Board members Dianne Hawkins, CEO of the Comox Valley Chamber of Commerce, and Jay Dixon, principal of North Island Secondary School – who has been seconded to the Ministry of Education – were also re-appointed for their second year. They are joined by new board members Donna Cloutier, an NIC alumna and chartered professional accountant with Cloutier Matthews and Colleen Sawyer, who represents the Port Alberni region having returned to her home community after a long career with RBC.

“We are thrilled to have new directors step up,” said Horgen. “Their experience and passion are extraordinary and will contribute greatly to our shared mission.”

Also on the board are Jane Atherton, who is the NIC Board of Governors representative, as well as NIC President, John Bowman.

“The new directors bring unique insight, regional knowledge and complement the skills and expertise of the returning directors, who show tremendous commitment to student success,” said Horgen. “There’s fantastic energy and focus around the board table.”

NIC Board of Governors representative and student Jennifer Kortlever finished her term earlier this year.

“We have record levels of awards to distribute at all four campuses in the coming months thanks to our generous donors and the excellent work of the NIC Foundation board, our executive director and the Office of Advancement staff,” said Horgen. “I’m pleased I can work alongside all of these caring individuals.”

The NIC Foundation has been advancing student success, education and community growth through NIC for more than 26 years. It supports NIC students through scholarships and bursaries, equips classrooms with current technology and ensures the best possible learning facilities are accessible on the Central and North Island. It envisions a future where every student has the opportunity to pursue post‐secondary education, train for a new career or develop employable skills to support themselves and their families.

To support the NIC Foundation and make a difference in the lives of post‐secondary students, call 250-334-5074 or visit https://foundation.nic.bc.ca.