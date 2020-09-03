Northisle announces significant improvement in gold and copper recoveries

Northisle signed the joint venture agreement with Freeport-McMoRan Mineral Properties Canada Inc. in relation toto the Pemberton Hills Property. (Northisle Copper and Gold photo)

Northisle Copper and Gold Inc. has announced via news release that preliminary metallurgical test results demonstrate a significant improvement in recoveries of copper and gold for the Hushamu Deposit at its 100%-owned North Island Project.

“The test work was designed to investigate alternative flotation parameters to improve the recovery rates of copper and gold in the two mineralization types in the Hushamu Deposit,” states the release. “The results demonstrate that the average copper and gold recovery rates improved by 17 per cent and 24 per cent respectively, compared to tests used for the Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) published in September 2017.”

In addition, “the metallurgical test work included assaying and evaluating the recoveries of rhenium and silver which were not included in earlier test work and in the PEA economics. Results demonstrate rhenium recoveries of 66.1 per cent and 29.3 per cent into the low pyrite mineralization concentrate (CMG) and the high pyrite mineralization concentrate (SCP) respectively, and silver content in the low pyrite mineralization concentrate of 29.3 g/t and 18.0 g/t in the high pyrite mineralization concentrate SCP.”

Following the successful metallurgical results obtained for the Hushamu Deposit, a similar program is underway for the nearby Red Dog Deposit. “Once these studies are completed, Northisle expects to update the PEA to incorporate upside potential related to the expected higher gold and copper recovery rates, inclusion of silver and rhenium metal recovery, and higher metal prices,” added the release.

John McClintock, President and CEO of Northisle Copper and Gold, stated that “These results are very positive as they are expected to significantly improve the economics of our North Island Project. Given this success, we are excited about currently underway metallurgical testing on the nearby Red Dog Deposit. Once these studies are completed, we are eager to update our PEA to reflect the upside potential of higher copper and gold recovery rates, inclusion of silver and rhenium metal recovery, and higher metal prices.”

