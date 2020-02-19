Original Victoria Clipper vessel sails one last time

The original Victoria Clipper sailed for the last time between Seattle and Victoria on Wednesday morning. The vessel has been in use since 1986. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

The original Victoria Clipper high-speed catamaran set sail for the final time on Wednesday morning.

The vessel – which normally seats 294 passengers – left Pier 69 in downtown Seattle at 8:30 a.m. without any passengers on it and arrived in Victoria at 11:30 a.m. to clear customs before heading to docking along Wharf Street. The voyage is 71 miles.

The original Victoria Clipper high-speed catamaran sailed for the last time this morning between Seattle and Victoria. The vessel was recently sold to a group of buyers in Gabon.

Since it started service in 1986, the original Clipper has carried more than eight million passengers. It was recently sold to a group of buyers in Gabon, a country in Central Africa. The Victoria Clipper vessel will undergo a dry dock period before being placed on a heavy lift carrier and transferred to Gabon under new ownership.

The current Victoria Clipper V vessel will continue as usual with daily service between Seattle and Victoria.

The original Clipper will be docked along Wharf Street for up to two weeks in between visits to Point Hope.

Jason Mihok, a staff captain who spent many years driving the original Clipper, captained the vessel on its final voyage to Victoria.

