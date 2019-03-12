Paulina Cameron, CEO of the Forum for Women Entrepreneurs, speaks to B.C. Tech Summit in Vancouver. (B.C. government)

Premier John Horgan calls for high-tech investment to boost B.C. economy

New economy has grown to 10,000 companies, 114,000 B.C. jobs

Premier John Horgan made his pitch for new investment at the annual B.C. Tech Summit in Vancouver Tuesday, describing B.C. as a key part of the “Cascadia corridor” of North America that is leading the world in creating the new economy.

“I know the brains in this room are ready to go,” Horgan told the annual event at the Vancouver Convention Centre. “I know the capital that’s assembled in this room is ready to go. The function and format here allows brains and capital to come together. I hope there are a few deals done, and I’m looking at some of the bigger investors in the front row, over the next couple of days.”

Horgan said there are more than 10,000 technology companies in B.C. now, providing 114,000 well-paid jobs.

“Just in the past year another 6,000 tech jobs have been added, and we have as you all know the lowest unemployment rate in the country,” he said.

The B.C. Tech Summit continues until Wednesday, with networking sessions and workshops on diverse topics such as artificial intelligence, the emerging “bioeconomy” and agricultural innovation and a job fair.

Horgan emphasized that the technology revolution extends beyond the urban soutwest of B.C. He highlighted a sawmill property in the Kootenays being converted into a rural technology centre.

READ MORE: Former B.C. mill town eyed for data hub

READ MORE: B.C. offers to work with U.S. states on time shift

Spreading the technology wealth requires investment, such as last week’s announcement of $50 million in high-speed internet service for people in 200 rural and Indigenous communities. It’s the second phase of the province’s latest internet program, now taking applications from communities.

Horgan touched on his effort to network with the western states of Washington, Oregon and California on technology development and making daylight saving time standard all year round. He noted that he has become a “CNN junkie” and saw U.S. President Donald Trump endorse the idea of scrapping seasonal time shifts.

Horgan said he also listened with interest to the new governor of California, Gavin Newsom, speaking about the “Cascadia corridor” leading the world into a new economy.

“To establish those relationships north-south is as important to British Columbians as those that bound us together east-west since Confederation,” Horgan said.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. farmers aren’t ‘persons’ under new agricultural land legislation

Just Posted

Teenager dies in workplace accident off the coast of Port Hardy

National champion BMXer from Nanaimo died Sunday, March 10

Iron Chisel ready to compete again at CFI Fitness in Port McNeill

“This whole thing is a pre-lim, we’re getting ready for a competition in Victoria on May 4”

North Island Atom Eagles push Sooke Thunderbirds to sudden death overtime in playoff final

Despite the odds stacked against them, the Eagles more than exceeded expectations.

The Port Alice Legion adapts to economic challenges

Legion president, Warren Beatty, intends “to keep the legion active”

New Democrat and Tory politicians from North Island weigh in on SNC-Lavalin affair

NDP MP Rachel Blaney and Conservative candidate Shelley Downey echo party leaders

VIDEO: Raccoon caught taking a nap, snacking in BC Hydro van

‘He snoozes, one of our team members loses,’ BC Hydro said on Twitter

12 B.C. school districts get total of $1.2 million in gang-prevention funds

Money in partnership with Boys Club Network for after-school programs and more

Vancouver businessman among those charged in U.S. college exam scandal

David Sidoo is a UBC alumnus and president of an oil and gas company

Gunman shoots 25-year-old man at B.C. port training centre

RCMP investigating after shooting at BC Maritime Employers Association Waterfront Training Centre

Police arrest B.C. man linked to Edmonton armed robbery, explosion

RCMP assist investigation with search of rural Shuswap property

Man falls 20 feet off B.C. bridge onto pile of rocks while pulling dangerous stunt

Police say alcohol contributed to a “bad decision”

‘Happy little pothole’: B.C. town brings Bob Ross’s humour to post-winter pains

The District of Lake Country has a sense of humour

B.C. man killed in Ethiopian plane crash remembered for his enthusiasm, giant smile

Messent was to join a delegation from the United Nations Association in Canada in Nairobi, Kenya.

Four B.C. schools on list of most students on ‘sugar daddy’ dating site

Sugar babies rely on sugar daddies and mommies to help pay for university, as debt rates soar

Most Read