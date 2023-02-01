The corporate logo of Helly Hansen is shown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Helly Hansen

The corporate logo of Helly Hansen is shown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Helly Hansen

Thousands of Helly Hansen sweaters recalled in Canada due to ‘flammability hazard’

Products do not or may not meet national standards, no incidents or injuries reported

Health Canada says consumers should stop wearing certain Helly Hansen sweatshirts, sweaters and hoodies because they may be a “flammability hazard.”

It says 128,680 of the affected items have been sold in Canada since August 2019.

Health Canada says treated brushed cotton fabrics in the clothing “either do not or may not comply” with Canada’s Textile Flammability Regulations.

It also says that as of Jan. 9, Helly Hansen had not received any reports of incidents or injuries.

The government of Canada recalls website has a list of more than 600 purchase orders affected.

Canadians are asked to check the side seam labels inside the sweaters for the purchase order number and contact Helly Hansen for a replacement credit.

They can also contact the company to get more information.

Previous story
Canadian economy grew slightly in November, expected to slow further

Just Posted

Tyson Whitney Photography
Victor’s Secret Fashion Show makes triumphant return to Port McNeill for 10th anniversary

The existing unfenced dog park in Port McNeill is shared with playground users, the community hall, and the ball field. (Derek Koel photo)
Koel’s Notes: Deep dive into Port McNeill’s Parks and Recreation funds

Alberni Valley Bulldog’s Ethan Bono makes an appearance during a skills event at the BC Hockey League all-star weekend in Penticton on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. (LOGAN LOCKHART/ Black Press Media)
Alberni Valley Bulldogs’ Ethan Bono plays with BCHL top prospects

Coho salmon swim at the Fisheries and Oceans Canada Capilano River Hatchery, in North Vancouver, on Friday July 5, 2019. The federal government is offering to buy Pacific salmon commercial fishing licences off anyone looking to get out of the industry as it tries to protect dwindling salmon stocks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Salmon farms aren’t the only cause of growing sea lice infestations, DFO study claims