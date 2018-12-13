Tilray names several former politicians to international advisory board

Many former politicians and political operatives have made a foray into the legal pot industry

Pot producer Tilray Inc. has added some political heft to its international advisory board, including former foreign affairs ministers from around the world and former chairmen of the U.S. Democratic and Republican national committees.

The inaugural members announced by the cannabis grower include former Canadian minister of foreign affairs Lloyd Axworthy as well as Australia’s former minister Alexander John Gosse Downer and Germany’s Joschka Fischer.

READ MORE: Nanaimo’s Tilray Inc. briefly the world’s largest cannabis company

The Nanaimo, B.C.-based company also named former U.S. Democratic Party chairman and former Vermont governor Howard Dean along with Michael Steele, the former head of the U.S. Republican Party and ex Maryland lieutenant governor.

Tilray’s chief executive Brendan Kennedy says its international advisory board will guide the company on its rapidly expanding global business.

Many former politicians and political operatives have made a foray into the legal pot industry, with former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney recently joining prominent former U.S. politicians on the board of New York-based cannabis company Acreage Holdings.

Meanwhile, the number of countries legalizing pot for medical use continues to grow, with South Korea among the latest to give cannabis the green light.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. lumber industry trade mission still has high hopes for China

Just Posted

Baby, it’s nasty outside: wind and rain will continue across Vancouver Island

Police warn drivers and pedestrians to use precaution during expected rain and winds

Collective agreement met between UFCW 1518 and IGA

Membership voted strongly in favour of the collective agreement, which came days after negotiations.

Safety board issues letters over rail crash that killed three workers in Woss

The safety board conducted the investigation at the request of the Transportation Ministry

SD85’s spring break schedule may change to two-weeks but would overlap Easter

“This makes absolutely no sense to me,” Barrett stated in a letter to school trustees.

UPDATE: Police say false bomb threat came from computer and printer in the school

“The threat was a hoax by a student,” said Port McNeill RCMP.

Cannabis gift ideas for this holiday season

Put the green in happy holidays, now that cannabis is legal in Canada

Kervin’s Corner: 75 years ago this week – Jokerville, RCAF station gets new wing commander

Jokerville was the RCAF airmen’s living quarters, but the station had more history than expected.

Tilray names several former politicians to international advisory board

Many former politicians and political operatives have made a foray into the legal pot industry

Supreme Court upholds Canada’s right to reargue facts in assisted-dying case

Julia Lamb and the B.C. Civil Liberties Association are spearheading a challenge of the law

B.C. company facing several charges in 2017 chicken abuse case

CFIA investigation leads to 38 charges against Elite Farm Services and Ontario-based Sofina Foods

Woman forcibly confined, sexually assaulted between Creston and Cranbrook

The suspect forced the woman into her vehicle before driving along Highway 3

‘I thought I was dead as soon as I saw the gun’

Keremeos gas station attendant tells story about man with gun coming to store

John murder trial at Duncan courthouse on pause until spring

John is charged with the May 2016 murder of 20-year-old Derek Descoteau

‘People talk about deep sadness:’ Scientists study climate change grief

Some call it environmental grief, some call it solastalgia — a word coined for a feeling of homesickness when home changes around you.

Most Read