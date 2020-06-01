Kamloops terminal of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project, June 1, 2020. (Trans Mountain)

Trans Mountain starts B.C. leg of pipeline twinning project

Mostly finished in Alberta, Burnaby terminal expanding

The B.C. Interior portion of the federally-owned Trans Mountain project is finally underway, starting with a crew of up to 50 people to begin construction of the Kamloops portion of the twinned oil pipeline.

That workforce will grow to 600 by peak construction this summer and fall, the company said June 1, as work gets going on the B.C. Interior spread of the project from Black Pines, 40 km north of Kamloops, to the Coquihalla summit.

Ian Anderson, the Trans Mountain CEO kept on by the Justin Trudeau government after it bought the 60-year-old pipeline in 2018, said the COVID-19 pandemic has made the need for employment more acute.

“Trans Mountain knows that getting to work is important, but it must go hand in hand with a strong and unwavering commitment to the safety of our workforce and communities,” Anderson said June 1.

RELATED: Project adding 14 tanks in Burnaby, marine terminal grows

RELATED: Lack of pipeline capacity costing Canada billions, study finds

Kamloops Mayor Ken Christian said he is satisfied with the COVID-19 measures put in place by Trans Mountain, with site and work vehicle restrictions. The city gets a $700,000 fund for community projects.

Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc Chief Rosanne Casimir welcomed the training, employment and contract opportunities from the mutual benefits agreement signed with the project.

Parts of the Trans Mountain twinning in Alberta were done a decade ago, including through Jasper National Park. The Jasper-Mount Robson and West Barriere sections are being reactivated. The project’s pipeline spreads, are Greater Edmonton, Yellowhead, North Thompson, B.C. Interior, Coquihalla-Hope, Fraser Valley and Lower Mainland.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirusTrans Mountain pipeline

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
NDP getting COVID-19 wage subsidy ‘indirectly,’ B.C. Liberal leader says
Next story
COVID-19: B.C. landlords can’t evict if they decline rent assistance

Just Posted

Universal basic income is a good thing

‘I’ve always loved change, so I’m rooting for a different way of life altogether’

Port Hardy school sending food home to students in need

Hunger doesn’t take the weekend — or a pandemic — off

Telegraph Cove Resort will open June 1 to self-contained campers only

Washrooms, showers and all other amenities will remain closed for now

Hardy Bay Seniors’ Centre doubling down to build community during COVID-19

The volunteer-run group is cooking meals and checking in on isolated seniors

Three weekly direct flights from Port Hardy to Vancouver starting June 1

Direct between Bella Bella and Vancouver not resuming at this time

Bird strike highlighted as potential cause of fatal Snowbirds crash in B.C.: report

Crash killed one service member and injured the pilot

COVID-19: B.C. landlords can’t evict if they decline rent assistance

Emergency order ‘incentive’ for federal program, Carole James says

B.C. Hockey League prepping for 2020-21

League reviewing different scenarios and start times in compliance with provincial regulations

Duncan’s Queen Margaret’s School pioneers thermal imaging in school reopening

Private school is first in B.C. to use new tech post-COVID-19

Investigators probe death of CN employee at Surrey rail yard

Transportation Safety Board is investigating an ‘occurrence that took place during switching operations’

NIC leads province in transition to online biology labs

North Island College (NIC) biology faculty are among the first in the… Continue reading

Trans Mountain starts B.C. leg of pipeline twinning project

Mostly finished in Alberta, Burnaby terminal expanding

NDP getting COVID-19 wage subsidy ‘indirectly,’ B.C. Liberal leader says

Andrew Wilkinson says he’s heard no concerns from public

Feds to fast-track $2.2B in funding for municipalities struggling amid pandemic

Funding would usually be doled out in two payments

Most Read