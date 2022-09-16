Mount Arrowsmith Brewing is one of the participants in the Central Vancouver Island Tasting Passport of the BC Ale Trail. (PQB News file photo)

Vancouver Island breweries tap into popular BC Ale Trail festivities

Central Vancouver Island Tasting Passport set to start Oct. 1

Multiple mid-Island breweries will participate in the popular BC Ale Trail this coming fall.

Mount Arrowsmith Brewing from Parksville and Rusted Rake Brewing from Nanoose Bay will be among the breweries, distilleries and tap houses taking part in the Central Vancouver Island Tasting Passport, that also include those from the Cowichan Valley and Nanaimo.

The BC Ale Trail encourages beer lovers and afficionados to collect stamps, explore new craft breweries and win great prizes along the way. The prizes include deluxe weekend getaways, BC Ale Trail swag packs, gift cards to your favourite breweries and several other prizes featuring merchandise or gift cards from participating business.

From Oct. 1 to Oct. 30, visit any of the participating businesses and ask for a stamp with purchase.

In Parksville Qualicum Beach, who are interested in taking part can pick up free tasting passports at the following businesses: Bespoke Spirits, Fern + Cedar Brewing, LoveShack Libations, Misguided Spirits, Mount Arrowsmith Brewing and Rusted Rake Brewing

READ MORE: B.C. leads Canada in breweries despite quaffing less beer than any other province

In Nanaimo, the participants are Arbutus Distillery, Cliffside Brewing, Longwood Brewery, Longwood Brewpub, White Sails Brewing and Wolf Brewing.

In the Cowichan Valley, you can acquire tasting passports at Ampersand Distilling, Bayview Brewing, Craig Street Brewpub, Merridale Craft Spirits, Red Arrow Brewing, Riot Brewing, Sawmill Taphouse, Small Block Brewing and Stillhead Distillery.

The BC Ale Trail is brought to you in partnership by Destination British Columbia and the BC Craft Brewers Guild. A BC Ale Trail is a series of self-guided itineraries highlighting local craft brewery destinations and the super, natural landscapes that surround them. Explore more than 210 breweries across 22 Ale Trails around the province.

For more information, visit https://bcaletrail.ca

— NEWS Staff, submitted

