AL KAUBE PHOTOS This Cat in the Hat themed artwork was painted on one of the 25 fire hydrants in Woss by resident Vivian Williams.

25 fire hydrants painted throughout the Village of Woss

“She just wants to make it a happier place for our community”

Over the last couple of years, the community of Woss has dealt with a lot of changes and not always for the best, says resident Al Kaube. “Since the logging railway accident with the loss of three of our community members there has been a lot of grief and feeling of loss,” he said, adding that one person from the village has gone and taken it upon herself to singlehandedly give the community a little bit of a lift in spirits.

Vivian Williams, who moved to Woss around 2013, went and painted all 25 fire hydrants that are located throughout the village, and she has a story or a thought for each and every one of them.

“Last year I had painted one with a lighthouse,” she said. “This year when the firemen were checking out the water pressure, I said to the old chief ‘so can I paint another one’ and he said I could paint them all… Everything just progressed from there, it took about a month to do them all. Some of them took three days to paint.”

Williams noted she was not paid to do this. As a matter of fact, the paint as well as her time was all donated for free, and she said she’s quite pleased with how they all turned out. “You know, I’m really glad they make people happy, because this little town needed a spark. Since that train accident paralyzed this place, I’ve found these paintings have really made people happy, which is kind of neat.”

Kaube noted Williams “just wants to make it a happier place for our community. We all feel that Vivian should be recognized for her dedication to making our small community a better place to live.”

