Aaron Frost receiving his Most Valuable Player in Forestry award. (Forestry Safety Newsletter photo)

Aaron Frost earns Most Valuable Player in Forestry award

“Throughout his life, Aaron has been devoted to safety both in work and life”

Former Port McNeill Councillor Aaron Frost was recently honoured with a very well-deserved award.

The Leadership in Safety Awards are presented each year at the annual Vancouver Island Safety Conference recognizing individuals for their contributions in supporting safety in the workplace and outstanding safety achievements.

Frost won for the Most Valuable Player in Forestry, with the Forestry Safety Newsletter stating he was “Recognized for his wealth of safety experience in forestry… He has been instrumental in developing innovative safety training programs and practices that have been adopted by many employers over the years. Throughout his life, Aaron has been devoted to safety both in work and life and has made significant contributions to his community as a search and rescue leader, volunteer firefighter and as a member of several safety advisory groups.”

Other awards handed out were as follows:

The 2019 Cary White Memorial Lifetime Achievement Award for Commitment to Safety Excellence was presented to Ron Judd. Nominated by the Coast Harvesting Advisory Council (CHAG) for his long-standing career to supporting safety in the forestry sector, Ron was a well-deserved recipient of this award. As an Occupational Safety Officer with WorkSafeBC for the past 29 years, his dedication to working diligently with employers in solving challenging safety issues and training safety officers to strive for safety excellence has been invaluable.

The 2019 Most Valuable Player Award for Manufacturing went to Darren Beattie. This nomination was submitted by the Manufacturing Advisory Group (MAG) for his outstanding contributions to MAG and his commitment to safety in the workplace. Darren has an extensive career in forestry with each role dedicated to improving safety and health protection measures for employees.

