Apirl/May Hot Spots!

Find out what’s going on in the North Island (April 25 - May 2)

Port McNeill

Ongoing:

Sunday Crafternoons with Kerri Reid at the Port McNeill MakerSpace from 12:30 – 1:00 p.m. Cost $7. Drop in event. A variety of activities to choose from that work for any child’s age and skill set. All ages welcome (must be accompanied by an adult).

Ongoing

Wool-y Wednesday drop-ins at the MakerSpace. 3:30-5:00 p.m. They run the 2nd and last Wednesday of each month. Each time there is a different fibre demo- felting, weaving, knit/crochet, etc. Free coffee/tea with drop-in!

Ongoing

Meditation nights. Monday nights at 5:30 p.m. for Meditation & Contemplative Prayer at the St. John Gualbert Church at 375 Cedar Street.For more information call 250-956-3533

April 27

On April 27 at 7:00 am Port McNeill will host a community Day of Mourning ceremony at the waterfront Clock square. Day of Mourning ceremonies have been held across the country ever since the Canadian Labour Congress initiated a national Day of Mourning ceremony on April 28, 1984. The national day of remembrance offers an opportunity for us to honour co-workers, friends, and family, who’ve lost their lives to workplace injury.

April 29

Open Mic night at the Gate House Theatre starts at 6:30 p.m. Bring a song, a poem, a comedy routine, etc.

May 4 & 5

Gate House Theatre Movie: A Wrinkle in Time. May 4 at 6:30 p.m. and May 5 at 2:00 p.m.

May 5

2nd Annual Rugged and Wild Race. Takes place on the Port McNeill Rotary Community Trail.

May 17

Please join North Island Secondary School on Thursday May 17th for a Totem Pole Unveiling Ceremony.The Ceremony will be held at 11:00 a.m. in front of the school. There will be a traditional First Nation welcome dance, a blessing, and other dances followed by speeches. Lunch will follow the ceremony.

Port Hardy

Ongoing

Port Hardy Museum has re-opened! Open Wed to Sat from 10:00 am to noon & 1:00 to 5:00 pm.

Ongoing

North Island Cancer Support Group meets every third Thursday of the month at the Hardy Bay Senior Centre from 7:00 to 8:00 pm. Contact Tracy Smyth at 250-902-0670.

Ongoing

Honour Your Health Challenge. 13 week program. Runs twice a week for a 30-60 minute light warm-up and jog routine. Monday and Wednesdays at 4:15 p.m. Contact Stephanie Nelson, Building Blocks Coordinator 250-230-1132.

Ongoing

Smalltown Swing lessons and dance. Sundays at 6:30 p.m. at the Port Hardy Civic Centre (when available). To keep up-to-date on events join the Smalltown Swing Facebook group.

April 28

Market at the Mall. Crafters, Home Businesses, Pop up Shops, Cost $10 a table. Call 250-949-8623.

May 2

NIC Health Care Assistant Program Information Session. 7 p.m. at the Thunderbird Mall Campus. Add your name to an interest list or talk to an advisor christy.whitmore@nic.bc.ca 250-949-7912.

May 13

North Island Community Choir and Kids Choir. Mother’s Day Spring Concert at St. Columba’s Church. Adults $10, Children $5. Get Tickets from Choir members, Cafe Guidos, Clothes Inn (Port Hardy and Port McNeill) and at the door!

Port Alice

Ongoing

Let’s DEW this! (Diet. Exercise. Wellness) Group support from 10 – 11 AM. Meetings held at the Legion and facilitated by the Port Alice Health Centre. Contact Silja RN for more info at 250-284-3555 ext. 4

Ongoing

Meditation Group. Mondays at 1:00 pm. Group will meet at Denise’s Seaview apartment. Spiritual discussions, all beliefs welcome. Phone 1(250)-213-6476 for more information.

Ongoing

Fun and Fitness at the Community Centre! Adult Badminton (New Racquets) Mondays from 7:00 – 9:00 pm. Ping Pong Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:30 – 8:30 pm. Yoga from Monday and Wednesday 6:45 – 8:00 pm. Everyone welcome to join these free activities!

Alert Bay

April 28

Dancestreams Youth Dance Company presents “Piece by Piece” with special guest artist Dawn Briscoe at the Alert Bay Community Hall at 7:00 p.m. Tickets available at the door and are $10 for adults and $8 for seniors and students.

May 26

Peter Robinson Author reading at the Cook Shack Hall from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. Peter Robinson is an English-Canadian crime writer. He is best known for his crime novels set in Yorkshire featuring Inspector Alan Banks. Free to attend. Sponsored by the Alert Bay Public Library and Islandlink Library Federation.

Vancouver Island Regional Library Public Service Announcements:

– Games Night at Sointula Library! Get together for board games from 5:30 – 7:30 pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays from Mar. 1 – 29. Ages 10 years and up.

– Mother Goose on the Go!

Drop in with children ages 0 – 7 years for rhymes, crafts and stories at:

· Port McNeill Library, the first Saturday of each month, 11-11:45 am.

· Sointula Library, Wed., Mar. 14 and 28, from 10:15 – 11:15 am.

– Book Clubs:

Port Hardy Book Club meets the 2nd and 4th Thursday each month, 6:30 pm. Smile, chuckles and light conversation guaranteed! Call 250-949-6661 for more information or Drop in.

The Book Slugs Book Club (BSBC) is meeting at the Sointula Library March 27, 6:30 – 8 pm. Drop in. Adults

Frigon Book Club meets every second Thursday at the Port Alice Library from 6:30 – 8 pm. Next dates: Mar. 8 and 22. Drop in and check out the great smiles, conversation and what they’re reading.