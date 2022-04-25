Applewood Ford and GM team up to help host Autism Awareness Walk April 30 in Port Hardy

The walk will officially start at 11:00 a.m. from Carrot Park

Eddy Lagrosse is teaming up with Applewood to hold an Autism Awareness walk and a barbecue afterwards. (Eddy Lagrosse photo)

Eddy Lagrosse has been a longtime advocate for visible and invisible disabilities in the North Island communities. Now, after a two-year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lagrosse has organized another annual Port Hardy Autism Awareness and Acceptance Walk.

Lagrosse noted they will be meeting up on Saturday, April 30 at 10:30 a.m. at Carrot Park, and the walk will officially start at 11:00 a.m.

“The purpose of the walk is to bring the community together for awareness and acceptance of neuro-diversities,” said Lagrosse, who noted Applewood Ford will be hosting a barbecue afterwards that will be by donation. “A big thank you to White Tide Sports Outdoor Equipment Store in Port Hardy for providing the hotdogs and burgers.”

Applewood Ford and GM have also generously agreed to donate $100 from each car sold from April 26-30. While the event is coming together, the walk still needs chips, pop and napkins.

Lagrosse added all funds raised will be used by Community Links (North Island Community Services) and Family Support (North Island Crisis and Counselling Society) to put on a Kerri Isham POWER UP Education Workshop for children, teens and adults.

