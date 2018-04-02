April Hot Spots!

Find out what’s going on in the North Island (April 4 - 11).

Port McNeill

Ongoing:

Sunday Crafternoons with Kerri Reid at the Port McNeill MakerSpace from 12:30 – 1:00 p.m. Cost $7. Drop in event. A variety of activities to choose from that work for any child’s age and skill set. All ages welcome (must be accompanied by an adult).

Ongoing

Wool-y Wednesday drop-ins at the MakerSpace. 3:30-5:00 p.m. They run the 2nd and last Wednesday of each month. Each time there is a different fibre demo- felting, weaving, knit/crochet, etc. Free coffee/tea with drop-in!

April 6

Karaoke Night at the Rock Pub. Drink Specials! Starts at 8:00 p.m.

April 6

Junior Advance School Drama Students present Looking Glass Land at the Gate House Theatre. (If you cannot make the Friday performance come to the dress rehearsal Thursday. Both nights doors open at 6:30 performance at 7:00. Adults $10.00, Seniors and Children $5:00.

April 6 & 7 & 8

3 Day Gospel Workshop with Marcus Mosley, Darlene Ketchum and Bill Sample. Registration and Rehearsal starts at Friday April 6 at 6:30 p.m. at the A Frame. For more info call 250-956-3297.

April 13

Board Games and beer night at the MakerSpace. Does your idea of a good time include Settlers and a Session Ale? Ticket to Ride with a nice IPA? Well then, you’re invited to join us April 13th 7-11pm for board games and beer. We will offer a great selection of craft brews and munchies (sorry, no outside drinks permitted). Tickets $5 (advance online purchase only- no walk-ins). https://www.pmkidsinmotion.com/tickets/

April 21

D.I. Wine Ladies Night at the MakerSpace. “follow your heART” Mixed Media Class hosted by creative talent Robyn Altmiks. Must be 19+. Tickets $35 each. https://www.pmkidsinmotion.com/tickets/

April 21

Hawaiian Luau 2018. Dinner – BBQ Pig and Ribys by Peter Dicken with travelling Traeger grill. Entertainment by R&B vocalist Deborah Emery and Magician Kevin Ogren. Held at the Lions Hall. Tickets at $50 at Harbourside Pharmacy.

Port Hardy

Ongoing

Port Hardy Museum has re-opened! Open Wed to Sat from 10:00 am to noon & 1:00 to 5:00 pm.

Ongoing

North Island Cancer Support Group meets every third Thursday of the month at the Hardy Bay Senior Centre from 7:00 to 8:00 pm. Contact Tracy Smyth at 250-902-0670.

Ongoing

Honour Your Health Challenge. 13 week program. Runs twice a week for a 30-60 minute light warm-up and jog routine. Monday and Wednesdays at 4:15 p.m. Contact Stephanie Nelson, Building Blocks Coordinator 250-230-1132.

Ongoing

Smalltown Swing lessons and dance. Sundays at 6:30 p.m. at the Port Hardy Civic Centre (when availalble). To keep up-to-date on events join the Smalltown Swing Facebook group.

April 7

Body Mind and Spirit Wellness Fair at the North Island Mall. Free Admission! 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. Come discover the many different relaxation therapies, healing treatments, health services, and exercise regimens found on the North Island.

April 7

The Port Hardy Lions Club is hosting a Garage Sale on April 7 & 8, 2018 at the Port Hardy Civic Centre (7450 Columbia St. Port Hardy). Hours are 9-3 on Saturday and 9-1 on Sunday. Tables are available for rent at a cost of $10/day or 2 tables for $15/day. Please contact Sharon Barton at 250-949-0270

April 7

Dinner and Myster-O Magic Show. Come enjoy a Spaghetti Dinner and a Magic show by the AMAZING Kevin Ogren ! Doors open at 530, Magic Show at 7pm at the Hub (North Island Mall). Tickets can be purchased at Evolve Fitness, Seto’s Wok and Grill, Northern Bliss Spa, or you can contact The Hub page directly and we will get them to you !

April 13- 15

West Coast Amusements Carnival at the North Island Mall.

April 12&13, and 23 & 24

The British Columbia Breast Screening Van is coming to Port Hardy. It will be located at the Thunderbird Mall Parking Lot. Please call 1-800-663-9203 for an appointment.

April 17

Ready, Set, Learn! “Nursery rhymes!” at Eagle View Elementary School. Dress up, stories, and crafts. 4:30 – 6:00 p.m. Ages 0 – 5 (Siblings welcome!) Dinner provided.

Port Alice

Ongoing

Let’s DEW this! (Diet. Exercise. Wellness) Group support from 10 – 11 AM. Meetings held at the Legion and facilitated by the Port Alice Health Centre. Contact Silja RN for more info at 250-284-3555 ext. 4

Ongoing

Meditation Group. Mondays at 1:00 pm. Group will meet at Denise’s Seaview apartment. Spiritual discussions, all beliefs welcome. Phone 1(250)-213-6476 for more information.

Ongoing

Fun and Fitness at the Community Centre! Adult Badminton (New Racquets) Mondays from 7:00 – 9:00 pm. Ping Pong Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:30 – 8:30 pm. Yoga from Monday and Wednesday 6:45 – 8:00 pm. Everyone welcome to join these free activities!

April 14

Dart League playoffs at Port Alice Royal Canadian Legion

Sointula

April 21-22 – 18th Doug Innes Memorial Spring Bird Count

Woss/Mt. Cain:

The last day open to the public will be April 7 with mountain cleanup on April 8.

Transportation:

The Mount Cain connector departs from the Port McNeill Pioneer Mall at 7:31 a.m. on a first come, first serve basis.Passengers are encouraged to arrive 5 – 10 minutes prior to departure time to load ski/snowboard equipment into the bus. Passengers transfer from the transit bus to the Mount Cain shuttle bus at the Woss General Store.

Fares (one way): Port McNeill to Woss is $3.75 & $5.00 for the Mount Cain shuttle.

Vancouver Island Regional Library Public Service Announcements:

– Mother Goose on the Go!

Drop in with children ages 0 – 7 years for rhymes, crafts and stories at:

· Port McNeill Library, the first Saturday of each month, 11-11:45 am.

· Sointula Library, Wed., Mar. 14 and 28, from 10:15 – 11:15 am.

– Special Events:

– Games Night at Sointula Library! Get together for board games from 5:30 – 7:30 pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays from Mar. 1 – 29. Ages 10 years and up.

– Book Clubs:

Port Hardy Book Club meets the 2nd and 4th Thursday each month, 6:30 pm. Smile, chuckles and light conversation guaranteed! Call 250-949-6661 for more information or Drop in.

The Book Slugs Book Club (BSBC) is meeting at the Sointula Library March 27, 6:30 – 8 pm. Drop in. Adults

Frigon Book Club meets every second Thursday at the Port Alice Library from 6:30 – 8 pm. Next dates: Mar. 8 and 22. Drop in and check out the great smiles, conversation and what they’re reading.