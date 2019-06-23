Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: A lone crow landing beside an eagle

“I saw an eagle just sitting there, but I had a feeling it wouldn’t be there long as I got closer”

I had been camping out at Rupert Arm recently and decided I would take along a kayak rather than my 14’ skiff and motor. I’m glad I did. Up early each day, I carefully stepped into the kayak with my camera between my legs. The sound of the paddle (dip… dip… dip…) going into the water always sounds great to me. The inlet was lightly covered in fog and I knew it could be good in photography if used correctly. I had paddled a hundred meters out from my launching spot and up popped a seal and then another. A greeting committee. They curiously followed behind me towards the Waukwaas River entrance and I enjoyed their presence.

I sat back in the seat and took it all in. A feeling of fulfillment. Then, a black head popped up from the water in front of me, but it was not another seal. It was a loon and it was taking a rest, too.

With camera in hand, I made a few adjustments to the camera and snapped a test shot. One more change to the exposure and then I was just waiting for the loon to position in front of me for the best look for a few shots. I picked up the paddle and headed up the river as there is a deadfall in the middle of the river that’s been a meeting place for many birds. I saw an eagle just sitting there, but I had a feeling it wouldn’t be there long as I got closer.

Just as I approached, a lone crow landed beside the eagle and began the distraction. Sitting back in the kayak I shot the moment and knew the photos would be just average at best, but the time out on the water was top notch.

Douglas Bradshaw has lived in the North Island for 33 years. He is a Landscape and Wildlife photographer based out of Port Alice B.C. His website is portalicephoto.com follow him on YouTube and Facebook at Port Alice Photography, Images by Douglas Bradshaw