Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: The view from the hill above Side Bay

On May 1, WFP sent out a notice of road access to Side Bay is currently blocked along Side Bay Main. I encountered the three washouts on my way out to Side Bay last November but I had my ATV with me and I used that to get out to the beach.

It was difficult even then, as a washout just after the bridge near the 7 kilometer mark had me using my loading ramps to cross a washed out creek.

Once I made it to Side Bay I drove up the mountain over looking Side Bay and made a few shots of the bay and the inlet while the early morning light remained.

The view from the hill above Side Bay one can clearly see the entrance to Koskimo Inlet and the north side of Brooks Peninsula and Lawn Point.

It’s a lot for a camera to capture even with taking panorama so I decided to concentrate on this view with this image.

