Port Alice Photography, Images by Douglas Bradshaw Douglas Bradshaw went up into the hills to take this spectacular photo of Side Bay.

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: The view from the hill above Side Bay

“Once I made it to Side Bay I drove up the mountain over looking Side Bay”

On May 1, WFP sent out a notice of road access to Side Bay is currently blocked along Side Bay Main. I encountered the three washouts on my way out to Side Bay last November but I had my ATV with me and I used that to get out to the beach.

It was difficult even then, as a washout just after the bridge near the 7 kilometer mark had me using my loading ramps to cross a washed out creek.

Once I made it to Side Bay I drove up the mountain over looking Side Bay and made a few shots of the bay and the inlet while the early morning light remained.

The view from the hill above Side Bay one can clearly see the entrance to Koskimo Inlet and the north side of Brooks Peninsula and Lawn Point.

It’s a lot for a camera to capture even with taking panorama so I decided to concentrate on this view with this image.

If you like to see my last trip out to Side Bay you can watch it on YouTube at Port Alice Photography, Images by Douglas Bradshaw.

Douglas Bradshaw has lived in the North Island for 33 years. He is a Landscape and Wildlife photographer based out of Port Alice B.C. His website is portalicephoto.com follow him on YouTube and Facebook at Port Alice Photography, Images by Douglas Bradshaw

Previous story
Emergency Preparedness event at Save On Foods in Port Hardy

Just Posted

New ferry from Port Hardy sets sail, a year late and $20M over budget

Northern Sea Wolf will cost $76 million when it hits the waters in June

Emergency Preparedness event at Save On Foods in Port Hardy

Save On Foods Manager Gary Jackson put the event together for the third year in a row.

Iron Chisel crushes competition at regional powerlifting meet in Victoria

Stewart says he wants Iron Chisel to start competing at four Special Olympics’ tournaments a year.

Port Alice Health Centre emergency room will stay

The emergency room will be left intact with all equipment to be left in place and stocked.

Portside Academy of Performing Arts showcases local talent at the Gate House Theatre in Port McNeill

The dance recital featured over 30 local dancers putting on incredible performances.

Trudeau says U.S. state abortion bans are ‘backsliding on women’s rights’

Alabama’s legislature passed a law banning virtually all abortions in the state

Schwarzhoff’s name will be on the ballot for second time in federal election

“Your Liberal government is protecting a clean environment for future generations”

B.C. arcade lands one of the ‘rarest games in the world’

More than 20 vintage games featured at Quazar’s Arcade

Trial date set for woman charged in fatal Vancouver Island hit-and-run

Marion Nicole Grant charged in connection with April 2, 2018 incident in Campbell River

Drag racers cancel Alberni’s Thunder in the Valley for 2019

Organizers make last-minute decision after regional district denies airport for venue

Canada ‘disappointed’ Philippines recalling ambassador, consuls over trash

Duterte threatened last month to forcibly ship the containers of garbage back to Canada

B.C. holding public inquiry to track rise of money laundering

Judge to head probe into criminal activity in real estate, drugs

British Columbia man has a right to trial in French, Supreme Court says

Joseph Roy Eric Bessette, who was charged in September 2014 with driving while prohibited

Bill to bank oil tankers on B.C.’s coast defeated in Senate, but not dead yet

The committee’s five Conservative senators voted against it

Most Read