TYSON WHITNEY PHOTO Tour de Rock made its first stop of the tour in Port Hardy on Sunday afternoon at the Civic Centre.

Canadian Cancer Society thanks Port Hardy council

“From the bottom of our hearts, thank you”

Port Hardy council received a big thank you letter from the Canadian Cancer Society.

“When a child is diagnosed with cancer, they don’t have a choice,” wrote Tiffany McFadyen, Community Manager, Vancouver Island Canadian Cancer Society. “But you had a choice; you chose to make a difference.”

RELATED: Tour de Rock kicks off in the North Island

RELATED: Tour de Rock 2019 raises more than 1.1 million

McFadyen noted she was “so proud to share with you that together, we raised an incredible $1.13 million dollars in support of pediatric cancer research and support programs like Camp Goodtimes! From the bottom of our hearts, thank you. Your commitment to Tour de Rock allows us to continue to be the largest funder of childhood cancer research and support programs across Canada. On behalf of the kids and their families that you have directly helped, thank you so very much for investing in a future where no child fears cancer. Every cent makes a difference. Every cent will help a child with cancer. Our work is not done yet, but we are so grateful that you share our belief that life is truly bigger than cancer. You truly are making a difference and for that we are deeply grateful.”

