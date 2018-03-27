BLACK PRESS FILE PHOTO The Black Press Extreme Career & Education Fair will be at the Port Hardy Civic Centre on April 4, 2018.

Career Fair opens doors to education

Student and job seekers introduced to educational opportunities throughout the region

Students will get a leg up in planning their future at the upcoming Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair.

The career fair will be an opportunity for students and job seekers alike to explore the education and career options available on the North Island.

Those looking for a new job, career, or anyone who would like to go back to school and further their education, will be able to meet a variety of exhibiters from all over B.C.

The event will also be attended by North Island students from grade six to 12.

“Building relationships and connections with potential employers is important in today’s competitive world — Regardless of age and background, we all are on a journey in life to find meaningful employment,” said North Island Secondary School Principal Jay Dixon, who will be attending the career fair with NISS students.

“We believe that it is important for students to see the variety of career and training options available for them. The experience often helps create relevance at school and may help establish a pathway for further training,” Dixon said, adding, “We hope our students gain an appreciation of the many opportunities available on the North Island and beyond.”

The career fair is such an exciting event for the North Island, and it is a chance for everyone to come and check out what is being offered in industry and education throughout the region.

“It is wonderful to have an event like this career fair that draws people together,” said Dixon. “It is always impressive to see the many options available in our area and learn about what others in the North Island do for a living.”

The career fair is a fully carved out day that will help children from grade six and grade seven explore what they want to do in their future. For the grade eight to grade 12 students who are preparing for what college or university they want to go to, the career fair will help guide them towards the type of career or job they would like to one day have.

“I believe the youth on the North Island are our greatest resource and with the right investment from community they will lead us into a positive future,” said Dixon.

The career fair will also help everyone understand what it takes to get the education and skills needed to get the career that they want the most.

“Black Press is hosting this career fair to help our North Island communities and get locals hired,” said Black Press Representative Lisa Harrison. “This is a chance to walk in and find the right employer and help exhibitors to find the right employee.”

Harrison feels the career fair is a real opportunity for “The locals in our communities to find careers, jobs, and receive education tools that will help make their quality of life better.”

The Black Press Extreme Career & Education Fair will be held at the Port Hardy Civic Centre on April 4, 2018.

– Gazette staff

