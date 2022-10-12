Celebrating handcrafted traditions: Sointula’s Winterfestival returning for 44th annual

Event organizers take pride in originality and handmade nature of the works presented at Winterfest

Artist, gardener and organizer Jan Lehde in studio. “I’m ecstatic that Winterfest is back. I’m inspired to create new paintings and so looking forward to seeing everyone at the FO Hall,” Jan says. (Submitted photo)

The 44th annual Sointula Winterfestival Craft Fair is back with a splash on Malcolm Island Saturday, Nov. 12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The long-running celebration of arts, crafts and community showcases handmade and original works by Malcolm Island and North Island artists and artisans.

“Winterfest is a great chance for people to meet the local makers directly and learn about their process, traditions and materials,” says Carmen Burrows, a member of the organizing committee.

“We’ve really been missing that face-to-face connection during the pandemic, and we’re looking forward to people coming to see what everyone’s been working on.”

Event organizers take pride in the originality and handmade nature of the works presented at Winterfest.

“Our artwork strongly reflects this unique place,” says artist and organizer Jan Lehde. “Many artists and crafts people use resources from nature in their works, and you’ll see the wonder and beauty of nature in many of the arts as well.”

Over the decades, the arts and crafts fair has evolved along with the arts community on Malcolm Island.

“The roots of Winterfest emerged in the mid-seventies, when many young mothers created a craft fair to make money for their family Christmas, as there were few employment opportunities for women at that time,” Jan says.

This year, visitors will find artworks to fulfill any holiday shopping list, from ceramics and paintings to fibre arts, woodwork, photography and more, along with local foods and baking for a great day in Sointula.

Admission is free for the event taking place in three venues: the historic Finnish Organization Hall, Sointula Athletic Hall, and the Dance Studio. Masks are recommended.

