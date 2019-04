There was a celtic celebration on the Port Hardy Secondary School theatre stage Saturay night. The event was mc’d by Lisa Greer, had two acts full of various highland dances, and also featured a touching thank you speech to the highland dance coaches from Port Hardy Secondary School student Madison Grenier. The celtic celebration continued on Sunday at the Gate House Theatre in Port McNeill.

@NIGazette

editor@northislandgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter