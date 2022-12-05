Celtic Celebration takes over the stage at the Gate House Theatre in Port McNeill

Debra Lynn Photography

The Mt. Waddington Highland Dancing Association held their annual performance entitled, “Celtic Celebration 2022.”

The Christmas-themed show featured highland dancers from pre-school to adult. Although there was the usual component of traditional Scottish Highland dances that are hundreds of years old, there was also Irish dancing as well as modern “Highland-style” interpretive dance.

This year a commentator introduced each of the dances, providing some historical background as well as other interesting snippets about the steps and the costumes. There was a 50/50 draw and seven gift baskets given out before the show ended with all dancers coming onto the stage leaping and bouncing in a colourful, high-energy finale.

