Celtic Celebration takes over the stage at the Gate House Theatre in Port McNeill

Debra Lynn PhotographyDebra Lynn Photography
Debra Lynn Photography
Debra Lynn Photography
Debra Lynn Photography
Debra Lynn Photography
Debra Lynn Photography
Debra Lynn Photography
Debra Lynn Photography

Written by Debra Lynn

The Mt. Waddington Highland Dancing Association held their annual performance entitled, “Celtic Celebration 2022.”

The Christmas-themed show featured highland dancers from pre-school to adult. Although there was the usual component of traditional Scottish Highland dances that are hundreds of years old, there was also Irish dancing as well as modern “Highland-style” interpretive dance.

This year a commentator introduced each of the dances, providing some historical background as well as other interesting snippets about the steps and the costumes. There was a 50/50 draw and seven gift baskets given out before the show ended with all dancers coming onto the stage leaping and bouncing in a colourful, high-energy finale.

Have a story tip? Email: editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Arts and EntertainmentCommmunityDance

Previous story
QUIZ: How much do you know about toys and games?
Next story
Port Alice first responder braves wind and heavy rain for a charitable cause

Just Posted

First responder Greg Beatty walking in full turnout gear in the rain to raise funds for Movember. (Debra Lynn photo)
Port Alice first responder braves wind and heavy rain for a charitable cause

Debra Lynn Photography
Celtic Celebration takes over the stage at the Gate House Theatre in Port McNeill

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney speaks in the House of Commons on Nov. 14. (Photo courtesy YouTube)
MP Rachel Blaney raises questions about weather stations after deadly plane crash

Left to right: Marina Hargrave, the lead for Port Hardy/North Island, and her daughter Park Hargrave. (Submitted photo)
Shoebox project underway in the North Island until early December