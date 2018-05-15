TYSON WHITNEY PHOTOS Volunteers pose for a photo before hitting the streets of Port Hardy to help clean up trash.

Clean up crew hits the streets of Port Hardy

“I’ve never done anything like this, but doing it is giving me a sense of great joy”

Roughly 50 people showed up on May 6 to help pick up trash from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the community service clean up day, which was organized by Pastor Okumu Lomudak of the Seventh Day Adventist Church.

Lomudak said the reason he organized the event with a few friends, was to help out by clean up specific areas around town, such as Storey’s Beach, Carrot Park, the seawall, Huddlestan Trails, and Stink Creek Park. “We wanted to do this to help celebrate World Earth Day this month, and also to do a great thing for our community.”

Bettina Knopp was one of the first volunteers to show up. She said she has lived in Port Hardy since 1972, “and I’ve never done anything like this, but doing it is giving me a sense of great joy.”

Knopp came back from a trip to Europe a few years ago and noticed that while it was very beautiful over there, there was also “garbage everywhere, and I don’t want to see that in Port Hardy.”

 

Previous story
Mobile fishery officers patrol the coast

Just Posted

MacDonald’s body found in Marble River

The matter has now been turned over to the BC Coroner Service.

Mobile fishery officers patrol the coast

Marine Patrol fisheries program sends officers to remote places

Clean up crew hits the streets of Port Hardy

“I’ve never done anything like this, but doing it is giving me a sense of great joy”

U18 Riptide girls win gold at Coastal Cup

The Coastal Cup is the qualifying competition for the BC Youth Provincial Cup.

Borg’s efforts as fire chief have made Port Hardy Fire Rescue a reliable service again

“It’s been a lot of hard work, commitment and dedication to making it happen.”

Douglas Coupland exhibit explores dark side of plastics on B.C. shores

Renowned artist uses plastics found on Haida Gwaii in upcoming display at Vancouver Aquarium

UPDATE: Prosecution, defence spar over sentencing for B.C. polygamist leader

Peter Wilson recommends up to six months for Blackmore and up to 90 days for Oler

Feds working behind the scenes to get Trans Mountain pipeline built: Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made comments while in Calgary Tuesday

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Fix low incomes among family-class immigrants to help Canada’s economy: study

Newcomers to Canada through family reunification and private sponsorship earn significantly less

Wenatchee tops Ottawa in shootout to stay unbeaten at RBC Cup

The Wild outshot the Senators 38-26 but needed the shootout to get past their feisty foes.

Provincewide tour for child and youth rights kicks off today

Representative for Children and Youth uses the hashtag #Rep4Rights to reach out to communities

B.C.’s Ninny the goat, Kona the dog turn heads while out for daily walks

Ninny and Kona look forward to four times daily walks together

B.C. woman continues search for young boy depicted in her mother’s painting

A Chilliwack woman is searching for the man in her mother’s painting

Most Read

  • Clean up crew hits the streets of Port Hardy

    “I’ve never done anything like this, but doing it is giving me a sense of great joy”

  • Mobile fishery officers patrol the coast

    Marine Patrol fisheries program sends officers to remote places