Clean up crew hits the streets of Port Hardy

“I’ve never done anything like this, but doing it is giving me a sense of great joy”

TYSON WHITNEY PHOTOS Volunteers pose for a photo before hitting the streets of Port Hardy to help clean up trash.

Roughly 50 people showed up on May 6 to help pick up trash from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the community service clean up day, which was organized by Pastor Okumu Lomudak of the Seventh Day Adventist Church.

Lomudak said the reason he organized the event with a few friends, was to help out by clean up specific areas around town, such as Storey’s Beach, Carrot Park, the seawall, Huddlestan Trails, and Stink Creek Park. “We wanted to do this to help celebrate World Earth Day this month, and also to do a great thing for our community.”

Bettina Knopp was one of the first volunteers to show up. She said she has lived in Port Hardy since 1972, “and I’ve never done anything like this, but doing it is giving me a sense of great joy.”

Knopp came back from a trip to Europe a few years ago and noticed that while it was very beautiful over there, there was also “garbage everywhere, and I don’t want to see that in Port Hardy.”