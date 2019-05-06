Coastal Community Credit Union barbecues for a great cause in Port Hardy

TYSON WHITNEY PHOTO From left to right, Jen Smith, Darren Arnett and Janey Henschke were once again barbecuing for a good cause outside of the Coastal Community Credit Union in Port Hardy on Friday, May 3.

Burgers and hotdogs were being sold last Friday on a warm sunny day in Port Hardy for a great cause, namely, the Port Hardy Senior Citizen’s Centre.

The Coastal Community Credit Union (CCCU) in Port Hardy has been holding the annual barbecue for around seven years now, with the fundraising specifically going towards the senior’s centre for the last five years.

“It’s become a community event now and it’s a fun day,” noted CCCU employee Janey Henschke, who was busy cooking hotdogs and burgers in the afternoon sun.

She added they usually raise “Between $1,800 to $2,000” every year, selling around several hundred burgers and hotdogs in the process.

“CCCU loves to get involved in stuff like this,” stated Henschke. “They are big on community involvement, and we all love barbecuing — it’s our favourite day of the year.”

Senior’s centre representative Rosaline Glynn was on hand helping out with the senior’s bake sale that takes place at the same time as the barbecue, noting the funds raised from the event this year will be going to “Our new kitchen that we are building at the centre — we are so busy now that we need another kitchen, dishwasher, and a stove.”

Glynn added that thanks to all of the fundraising from CCCU each year they have been able to purchase new computers and make renovations to their building. “We get so much help from these guys … they are fabulous to work with and are so generous to us.”

