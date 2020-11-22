Cram the Cruiser is returning to Port McNeill in December

This is the sixth year the fundraiser has been held in the North Island.

Port McNeill RCMP will be holding the sixth annual Cram the Cruiser fundraiser Dec. 6 in the IGA parking lot from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (Port McNeill RCMP photo)

Port McNeill RCMP’s annual Cram the Cruiser event will be returning to the IGA parking lot Dec. 5 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

This is the sixth year the fundraiser has been held, and it shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Cram the Cruiser is where RCMP detachments across the country spearhead local community efforts to make sure no one goes hungry in their town. For the last five years, the Port McNeill detachment has made sure that pledge of support has remained strong.

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no bake sale or barbecue this year, says acting detachment commander Nathan Lingley, who added that special guidelines for donating will be in place to ensure social distancing.

“People can walk up and put their donation on a table and then it will be transferred into the truck,” he said, noting they will be accepting non perishable items and cash donations.

All the non perishable food and cash donations raised will be going to the Harvest Food Bank, which provides services for the entire North Island.

