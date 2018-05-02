Derelict Port Alice House to be demolished

GOOGLE MAPS PHOTO An areal view of Matsqui Avenue in Port Alice.

The Village of Port Alice will be demolishing a derelict house.

The house, located at 1116 Matsqui Avenue, was obtained by the Village of Port Alice through a 2014 tax sale and the tendering process for its demolition has now been completed with the contract being awarded to Fox’s Disposal.

In a Staff Report at the village’s April 11 Council meeting, former Chief Administrative officer Paul Carver made the recommendation that the contract to demolish and remove the Village-owned house be awarded to Fox’s Disposal at the fixed price of $42,523.07 including landfill tipping fees.

The other bid was submitted by B&C Product & Services Ltd. in the amount of $30,000.00 excluding landfill tipping fees.

In the request for proposals, Carver stated that the “demolition process must include the concrete foundation” and that “all materials must be disposed of at an approved dump site”.

He also noted that the “house construction does include the presence of asbestos building materials” and that “the bid price must include the cost to remove and dispose of the hazardous building materials in accordance with provincial and local landfill regulations.”

The house was first recommended to be demolished in a 2016 report, written by former Chief Administrative Officer Ronald Campbell, where he determined the house was “dilapidated and upon investigation cost prohibited for reconstruction” and that the village was “receiving numerous complaints about its condition by neighborhood residents.”

At that time, Mayor Jan Allen was quoted stating “building is “an eyesore, and the people who live beside it would like to see it disappear. We’re gonna pull it down and put the lot up for sale.”

