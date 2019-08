It was an evening of laughter and good times and the perfect launch to the festival weekend.

BILL MCQUARRIE PHOTOS The grand reopening of the Gate House Theatre in Port McNeill on Friday evening commenced with a ceremonial ribbon cutting.

After extensive renovations, the reopening of the Gate House Theatre in Port McNeill occured on Friday evening to help kick off the 20th annual OrcaFest weekend.

The Gate House Theatre’s opening night offered the perfect opportunity to host the annual OrcaFest Pageant, followed by a play called ‘Super Heroes’. It was an evening of laughter and good times and the perfect launch to the festival weekend.

