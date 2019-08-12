TYSON WHITNEY PHOTO Local band ‘Wine and Dine’ will be making their return to the stage from 4:50-5:30 p.m. at the Hyde Creek Music Festival on Aug. 24.

Hyde Creek Music Festival 2019 lineup and more! Volunteers and silent auction donations still needed

The Hyde Creek Music Festival returns for the second year in a row on Aug. 24 noon until 11:30 p.m.

The Hyde Creek Music Festival returns for the second year in a row on Aug. 24 from noon until 11:30 p.m. Want to learn more about the event? Here’s a breakdown of what’s planned for the event, and also how you can volunteer to help out and make a difference!

LINEUP

The performers booked this year are a mix of different genres; rock and roll, jazz, a little bit of folk, with bands from down island and local talent from the North Island.

Peter Curtis – 12:00 p.m.

Morgan Barratt – 12:20 p.m.

Jeremy Parker – 12:40 p.m.

Karen Schwalm – 1:30 p.m.

Dave Blizinger Quartet – 1:50 p.m.

Willow – 3:00 p.m.

Orcastra – 4:10 p.m.

Terry Eissfeldt – 4:40 p.m.

Wine and Dine – 4:50-5:30 p.m.

The Beatles Experience – 5:45-6:35 p.m.

The Shifters – 6:50-7:40 p.m.

Jekyll n Hyde – 8:00-8:50 p.m.

Cody Woelfle – 8:50-9:10 p.m.

Supersauce – 9:10-10:20 p.m.

Crash Palace Cowboys – 10:40-11:30 p.m.

EVENTS

Music isn’t the only thing going on at the Hyde Creek Music Festival. There will be a kid’s activity zone from noon to 5:00 p.m., a beer garden for the adults to enjoy, and a large number of crafters and food vendors to check out. There will also be a free shuttle bus service running from IGA in Port McNeill straight to the festival.

SILENT AUCTION

There will hopefully be a silent auction held during the festival where you can come out and bid on items of your choosing that were donated from local businesses. Donation of items is still needed to make this become a reality. Contact Gord Oppen at 780-964-7422 or go to the festival’s website at hydecreekmusicfest.weebly.com.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED

Hyde Creek Music Festival Team stills need volunteers to help make the music festival become a reality. If you would like to donate your time to a great cause, contact Gord Oppen at 780-964-7422 or check out the festival’s website at hydecreekmusicfest.weebly.com. or its Facebook and Instagram. There will be a final volunteer meeting held at the Hyde Creek hall on Aug. 15 at 7:00 p.m. Every volunteer gets a free ticket and a t-shirt.

MESSAGE OF THE FESTIVAL

The goal of the music festival is to bring together neighbours and to build a strong sense of community in Hyde Creek and Port McNeill, as well as to raise funds to upgrade the community’s playground and sports field. Thanks to last year’s festival, the playground has already had it’s first upgrade with brand new equipment!

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Boom & Bust: a history of the resilient women of Telegraph Cove

Just Posted

Boom & Bust: a history of the resilient women of Telegraph Cove

It took nearly four years to locate and interview the women to write about their experiences.

Port McNeill council deals with rezoning issues

Port McNeill council met for a special meeting on Aug. 8 to deal with two rezoning issues.

Helicopter Survey to Identify Mineral Potential in the North Island

“New large datasets are a powerful tool in identifying new natural resource opportunities”

25 fire hydrants painted throughout the Village of Woss

“She just wants to make it a happier place for our community”

North Island Rising: What’s the beaver got to do with selling our oil

Bill McQuarrie is back with another edition of North Island Rising, this time about the oil industry

VIDEO: B.C. man ‘so grateful’ to be back after eight-month detention in Syria

Kristian Baxter was detained while visiting the war-ravaged country in December

Jim Pattison takeover offer ‘non-binding,’ Canfor cautions investors

B.C. billionaire already big shareholder in forest industry

Calgary police dog bites officer’s young son

The child was treated in hospital for serious injuries and has been released

Lyft to launch ride-hailing in Lower Mainland before end of year

B.C. government has set Sept. 3 as date that ride-hailing companies can apply to enter market

Northern B.C. homicide victim’s sister accuses fugitive’s dad of failing to take responsibility

Chynna Deese’s sister says Bryer Schmegelsky’s dad is ‘playing the victim’

B.C. VIEWS: Sawmill struggles as NDP boosts northwest log exports

Skeena Sawmills comeback threatened by B.C. government

Island SAR team finds hikers stranded in Strathcona Park at 4:30 a.m.

Hikers were lost in fog Friday night and missed junction on way to campsite

Sea to Sky Gondola cable may have been cut deliberately: Squamish RCMP

Operators of the Squamish, B.C. gondola said it will be inoperable until further notice

Mexican expat allegedly harassed by fake immigration officer while busking in Victoria

Fernando Garci-Crespo Santalo says he was approached by a man while singing in Spanish

Most Read