Hyde Creek Music Festival 2019 lineup and more! Volunteers and silent auction donations still needed

The Hyde Creek Music Festival returns for the second year in a row on Aug. 24 noon until 11:30 p.m.

TYSON WHITNEY PHOTO Local band ‘Wine and Dine’ will be making their return to the stage from 4:50-5:30 p.m. at the Hyde Creek Music Festival on Aug. 24.

The Hyde Creek Music Festival returns for the second year in a row on Aug. 24 from noon until 11:30 p.m. Want to learn more about the event? Here’s a breakdown of what’s planned for the event, and also how you can volunteer to help out and make a difference!

LINEUP

The performers booked this year are a mix of different genres; rock and roll, jazz, a little bit of folk, with bands from down island and local talent from the North Island.

Peter Curtis – 12:00 p.m.

Morgan Barratt – 12:20 p.m.

Jeremy Parker – 12:40 p.m.

Karen Schwalm – 1:30 p.m.

Dave Blizinger Quartet – 1:50 p.m.

Willow – 3:00 p.m.

Orcastra – 4:10 p.m.

Terry Eissfeldt – 4:40 p.m.

Wine and Dine – 4:50-5:30 p.m.

The Beatles Experience – 5:45-6:35 p.m.

The Shifters – 6:50-7:40 p.m.

Jekyll n Hyde – 8:00-8:50 p.m.

Cody Woelfle – 8:50-9:10 p.m.

Supersauce – 9:10-10:20 p.m.

Crash Palace Cowboys – 10:40-11:30 p.m.

EVENTS

Music isn’t the only thing going on at the Hyde Creek Music Festival. There will be a kid’s activity zone from noon to 5:00 p.m., a beer garden for the adults to enjoy, and a large number of crafters and food vendors to check out. There will also be a free shuttle bus service running from IGA in Port McNeill straight to the festival.

SILENT AUCTION

There will hopefully be a silent auction held during the festival where you can come out and bid on items of your choosing that were donated from local businesses. Donation of items is still needed to make this become a reality. Contact Gord Oppen at 780-964-7422 or go to the festival’s website at hydecreekmusicfest.weebly.com.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED

Hyde Creek Music Festival Team stills need volunteers to help make the music festival become a reality. If you would like to donate your time to a great cause, contact Gord Oppen at 780-964-7422 or check out the festival’s website at hydecreekmusicfest.weebly.com. or its Facebook and Instagram. There will be a final volunteer meeting held at the Hyde Creek hall on Aug. 15 at 7:00 p.m. Every volunteer gets a free ticket and a t-shirt.

MESSAGE OF THE FESTIVAL

The goal of the music festival is to bring together neighbours and to build a strong sense of community in Hyde Creek and Port McNeill, as well as to raise funds to upgrade the community’s playground and sports field. Thanks to last year’s festival, the playground has already had it’s first upgrade with brand new equipment!

