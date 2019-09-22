The Island Ford team makes a $2,500 contribution to the Georgina Falt Memorial Mind Games Music Trivia Tournament. Georgina’s family is represented by Don Bodger, Theresa Bodger (nee Falt) and Debra Hartlen. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Island music trivia tournament a hit on World Alzheimer’s Day

More than $13,000 raised by people naming that tune

A fundraising music trivia tournament in the Cowichan Valley on World Alzheimer’s Day, partly sponsored by Black Press and organized by Chemainus Valley Courier editor Don Bodger and his wife Theresa, brought in more than $13,000 for the Alzheimer Society of B.C..

The Georgina Falt Memorial Mind Games Music Trivia Tournament has raised nearly $43,000 since inception in 2013. The total climbed considerably during the latest edition of the event Saturday at the Duncan Curling Club, with 18 teams and more than 140 people participating.

The exact proceeds are still being tabulated but the total contribution for 2019 will surpass $15,000, including a pre-tournament Burger and Beer and silent auction at the Lion Rampant in Maple Bay.

The tournament is named after Theresa’s mom Georgina, who had Alzheimer’s disease and died in July of 2013 just before the first event was held. It’s been an important cause for Theresa ever since.

“The incidences of Alzheimer’s and related dementias are expected to continue climbing in the future according to projected statistics,” she said. “Fundraising support has simply not kept pace with the demand compared to other diseases so that’s why we’ve made it such a priority to continue doing whatever we can to help.”

The money is directed at providing valuable programs and services to people around the region who need support.

There are many misconceptions about Alzheimer’s. Hereditary factors and aging are most significant in the diagnosis of the disease.

“Many people have been impacted by Alzheimer’s in their families and we’re hearing those stories all the time since starting this fundraiser,” said Theresa. “It’s very difficult on caregivers and our event offers a chance for people in those situations to enjoy a night away from those demands.

“We just want people to have a lot of fun and come together for the cause, with music as the rallying point.”

“It’s a chance for people like myself who have this array of knowledge of song titles and artists in their minds to put that knowledge to the test against others,” added Don. “Exercising the brain is definitely important in keeping Alzheimer’s at bay.”

Teams of up to eight players identify song titles and artists from 30-second clips in a 10-round format, writing answers on a sheet. There are also puzzles to solve and other novelty rounds.

Jeff Harrison of Cowichan Valley Autos and his group known as ‘My Drinking Team Has a Trivia Problem’ ended the five-year championship reign of the Potluckers from Nanaimo by taking first place and the Georgina Falt Memorial Trophy.

Players came from many parts of the Island – Victoria, Nanaimo, Duncan, Chemainus, Crofton, Ladysmith and Courtenay, among them.

Numerous businesses from around the region donated prizes to provide incentive for participants to purchase raffle tickets to boost the proceeds. There was also a silent auction, 50-50 draw and more.

The Bodgers called on an abundance of volunteers to help run the tournament.

 

The Generation Gap team in the middle of the huge crowd Saturday night for the Georgina Falt Memorial Mind Games Music Trivia Tournament. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Theresa Bodger, chief executive officer of the Georgina Falt Memorial Mind Games Music Trivia Tournament, on the mike. (Photo by Don Bodger)

