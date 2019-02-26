DEBRA LYNN PHOTOS

Little Picasso’s create artwork in Port Alice

Children ranging in age from three to 12 participated in art workshops offered in Port Alice.

Debra Lynn’s Little Picasso’s art classes were a hit all season, with children ranging in age from three to 12 participating in various art workshops offered in Port Alice.

Check out some photos from the classes:

 

