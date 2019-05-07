THOMAS KERVIN PHOTO There was an autism awareness walk April 27 in Port Hardy, which ended with a lunch that was donated by Applewood Ford.

Locals come out to support Autism Walk 2019

Applewood Ford gratefully donated the lunch to those who participated in the walk.

It was truly an event to remember, and it was for a great cause.

Over two dozen North Island locals participated in the Autism Walk 2019, which is an annual awareness campaign to support those who may have invisible or visible disabilities. The Autism Walk, which happened on April 27, started at Carrot Park, looped around town, and then ended at Applewood Ford.

“The awareness this year was to focus on children who isolate themselves because of their visible and invisible disability,” said organizer Eddie Lagrosse. “No one really wants to be around them because of some of the things that they may do that others don’t,” especially when it comes to hobbies or interests.

The walk also supported those youth with disabilities who may be looking for employment but might face barriers in getting a job early on in their life. “If they have a visible or invisible disability, they may have a very hard time,” he continued. “Mothers that are taking care of the children for 15 or 20 years when they’re ready to come to work they have a hard time because they have to update their education or their career. They have a real challenge getting a job because of it.”

He noted that “For some of the young mothers, there’s not enough information” on support children with disabilities. “It’s not doing anything, just putting money out there if there’s no one using the services,” he added.

Lagrosse also expressed a need to strengthen relationships with agencies or organizations around the North Island to further support children who have a visible or invisible disability.

Applewood Ford gratefully donated the lunch to those who participated in the walk, a manager at the car dealership briefly noted. The walk has taken place every year for more than 15 years now.

– Thomas Kervin article

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
Coastal Community Credit Union barbecues for a great cause in Port Hardy

Just Posted

Locals come out to support Autism Walk 2019

Applewood Ford gratefully donated the lunch to those who participated in the walk.

Coastal Community Credit Union barbecues for a great cause in Port Hardy

“It’s become a community event now and it’s a fun day”

North Island MLA Claire Trevena promises better road conditions in the North Island

“Ministry staff will continue to monitor the roads closely to ensure they are safe and reliable.”

LETTER: Port Alice Health Centre Changes

“What a difficult situation they have placed our ambulance personnel in!”

North Island College’s 2019 Nanwakolas Council Corporate Golf Challenge now accepting registration

Event takes place June 7 at Storey Creek in Campbell River

Nanaimo-Ladysmith Green win sends message to other parties that climate issue a winner

Paul Manly received 37.4 per cent of the vote

Hot cars hide dirty money, B.C. organized crime investigation shows

Buying and selling super-cars an international money laundering tactic

MP’s office surveys constituents about salmon restrictions

Rachel Blaney’s office is winding up a survey with local businesses to… Continue reading

Wolf attacks dog in Vancouver Island First Nation community

Pet owners in Tofino and Ucluelet urged to be wary of predators

Man charged with second-degree murder in deaths of Calgary woman, toddler

Bodies of 25-year-old Jasmine Lovett and 22-month-old Aliyah Sanderson found in the Rocky Mountains

More gasoline, less bitumen in Trans Mountain pipeline, B.C. premier urges Trudeau

John Horgan asks B.C. Utilities Commission to investigate why B.C. drivers pay more

Surrey showcases police car for a city force B.C. has not yet approved

The Surrey RCMP has declined to comment

Band isn’t the same after mariachi frog ornament stolen in B.C.

Nanaimo RCMP ask public to keep a look out for metal decoration stolen April 16 on Stewart Avenue

New Westminster votes to remove statue of ‘Hanging Judge’ Matthew Begbie

City councillors voted 4-2 in favour of moving the statue from outside provincial court to new location

Most Read