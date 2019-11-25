‘Logger’s Lunch’ takes over Senior Citizens Society building in Port Hardy

Community members and local businesses have come together again in another show of support for the striking United Steelworkers.

The “Logger’s Lunch”, an event organized by OurTown Events with volunteers from the Hardy Bay Senior Citizens’ Society, was held this past Saturday at the Port Hardy Senior Citizens Center. Loggers and their families were served lasagna, salad and a variety of desserts prepared by Kris Huddlestan and her team of volunteers. Goodie bags with candy and small toys donated by Supreme Convenience and Your Dollar Store were also available for the kids.

Huddlestan says the Senior Citizens’ Society donated their time and space because they felt standing behind the forestry workers was important for the North Island community. “The seniors want to support our community. We all know people who work in the forest industry and just want to help support them and their families.”

Local businesses also stepped up to make the event a success. Save-On Foods donated the bulk of the food prepared with additional supplies provided by Seto’s Wok and Grill and the Hardy Bay Senior Citizens’ Society. Gifts for door prizes were donated by Market Street Cafe, Home Hardware, Rexall, Mo’s Restaurant, Subway, Harvest Food Bank and Hardy Bay Drugstore.

“It was touching to see such an outpouring of support for these workers,” says Travis Winterwed, owner of OurTown Events. “It’s clear that the Port Hardy community stands behind them during this strike.”

The Logger’s Lunch joins a series of efforts to support the workers, including Loonies for Loggers events organized by the North & South VI Logging Communities United, a dinner for the workers by the Port McNeill Lions and a donation drive by Shear Insanity.

– Travis Winterwed article