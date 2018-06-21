Love North Island Society’s dance raises $1,162 for Port Hardy food bank

After a fun night of dancing at the Civic Centre for a good cause, the Love North Island Society’s final tally was $1,162 that they donated to the Harvest Food Bank.

Society member Travis Wilson said 76 people came out to have fun at the dance, where “the essence of it is we wanted to create something where people could do more than just drink and dance. It wasn’t just a dance, but a dance party – a community gathering where you could dance but also just hang out, talk, laugh, play cards or air hockey.”

Wilson noted the society was glad they were able to accomplish that, and that the community embraced the concept. “We’re also grateful for all the help we received… We strongly feel that Love North Island didn’t raise that money for Harvest, but that it was raised by the goodwill and efforts of many individuals in our community.”

To see Love North Island Society’s thank you note to the community, please visit https://www.facebook.com/notes/love-north-island/we-raised-over-1000-for-harvest-food-bank/225963751542289/