May Hot Spots

Find out what’s going on in the North Island (May 16- 23)

Port McNeill

Ongoing:

Sunday Crafternoons with Kerri Reid at the Port McNeill MakerSpace from 12:30 – 1:00 p.m. Cost $7. Drop in event. A variety of activities to choose from that work for any child’s age and skill set. All ages welcome (must be accompanied by an adult).

Ongoing

Wool-y Wednesday drop-ins at the MakerSpace. 3:30-5:00 p.m. They run the 2nd and last Wednesday of each month. Each time there is a different fibre demo- felting, weaving, knit/crochet, etc. Free coffee/tea with drop-in!

Ongoing

Meditation nights. Monday nights at 5:30 p.m. for Meditation & Contemplative Prayer at the St. John Gualbert Church at 375 Cedar Street.For more information call 250-956-3533.

May 17

Please join North Island Secondary School on Thursday May 17th for a Totem Pole Unveiling Ceremony.The Ceremony will be held at 11:00 a.m. in front of the school. There will be a traditional First Nation welcome dance, a blessing, and other dances followed by speeches. Lunch will follow the ceremony.

May 18

Gate House Theatre Movie: Early Man. 7:00 pm PG. Set at the dawn of time, when prehistoric creatures and woolly mammoths roamed the earth, Early Man tells the story of Dug and sidekick Hognob.

May 25, 26

Beauty is the Beast. Brought to you by the Senior After School Drama Program at the Gate House Theatre. Twist on a classic fairy tale! Show starts at 7:00 pm on the 25 and on the 26 at 1:00 pm and 7:00 pm. Tickets sold at the door. Doors open 30 minutes prior to showtimes.

Port Hardy

Ongoing

Port Hardy Museum has re-opened! Open Wed to Sat from 10:00 am to noon & 1:00 to 5:00 pm.

Ongoing

North Island Cancer Support Group meets every third Thursday of the month at the Hardy Bay Senior Centre from 7:00 to 8:00 pm. Contact Tracy Smyth at 250-902-0670.

Ongoing

Smalltown Swing lessons and dance. Sundays at 6:30 p.m. at the Port Hardy Civic Centre (when available). To keep up-to-date on events join the Smalltown Swing Facebook group.

May 17

Grief and Loss Workshop with Maggie Sedgemore. 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 pm at North Island College. There will be suggestions on how to deal with different types of losses: loss of a loved one, a pat, friend or friendship, loss of a job, etc. For more information email naida.brotchie@nic.bc.ca or call 250-949-7912.

May 26

St. Columba Anglican United Church Invites Everyone to their Annual Spring Tea 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. admission $7:00. Come enjoy tea and angel food cake, plant selections and baked goods.

June 4

5K or 10k Run/Walk! Registration time 4:00 p.m. event time 5:00 p.m. No entrance fee! Start and finish at North Island building blocks with the course clearly plotted throughout town. Enter to win prizes! There will be water, chocolate milk, and dinner provided free of charge. For more information or to register contact Stephanie Nelson 250-230-1132 or Stephanie.Nelson@gnhfs.com

Sointula

May 21

Blues musician Rick Fines at the Athletic Sointula. $20 dollars at the door!

May 18-21

May long weekend baseball tournament.

Port Alice

Ongoing

Let’s DEW this! (Diet. Exercise. Wellness) Group support from 10 – 11 AM. Meetings held at the Legion and facilitated by the Port Alice Health Centre. Contact Silja RN for more info at 250-284-3555 ext. 4

Ongoing

Fun and Fitness at the Community Centre! Adult Badminton (New Racquets) Mondays from 7:00 – 9:00 pm. Ping Pong Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:30 – 8:30 pm. Yoga from Monday and Wednesday 6:45 – 8:00 pm. Everyone welcome to join these free activities!

May 17

Disability Tax Credit Information Session with MP Rachel Blaney at the Port Alice Community Centre at 2:30 pm.

May 27

Spring Fling Royal Wedding Tea and Bake Sale at the Royal Canadian Legion. Come enjoy tea and sweets and celebrate the Royal Wedding for only $5.00 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

May 28

Junior Golf at the Port Alice Golf Club. 6:00 p.m. with coaches Dave and Natalie Stewart and Zach Cameron.

June 2

Port Alice has talent. Come out on June 2nd and show us your talent! Do you sing? Play an instrument? Dance? Get ready to come out and show everyone your talent!

Alert Bay

May 26

Peter Robinson Author reading at the Cook Shack Hall from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. Peter Robinson is an English-Canadian crime writer. He is best known for his crime novels set in Yorkshire featuring Inspector Alan Banks. Free to attend. Sponsored by the Alert Bay Public Library and Island link Library Federation.

Vancouver Island Regional Library Public Service Announcements:

May 24

Port Hardy Book Club! 6:30 – 7:45 p.m. Love to read and meet new people? Join us every second and fourth Thursday of the month as we discuss fiction, non-fiction and some of our favourite new reads. Call 250-949-6661 for more information.

May 17

Frigon Book Club in Port Alice. Love to read and meet new people? Drop in and check out the great conversation and smiles at the Frigon Book Club. This Book Club is hosted at the Port Alice Library and meets every second Thursday from 6:30 – 8 pm. Call 250-284-3554 for more information.

June 2, 14

Preschool Story Time: Port Hardy June 2:00 – 3:00 pm and Port McNeill 2:00 -2:30 pm. Drop in for a warm and cozy Preschool Storytime with felt stories and crafts. Join us with your 2 – 5 year olds the first Thursday of each month in Port Hardy; second Thursday each month for Port McNeill.