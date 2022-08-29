North Island College kicks off orientation at Port Hardy campus

Students are expected to visit the campus as soon as possible in September

In-person Orientation is back at NIC’s Mixalakwila campus on Tuesday, Oct. 4, giving students an opportunity to get information and support on their learning journeys.

In addition, a live digital Orientation will run before classes begin from Aug. 29 to Sept. 2. Students can attend sessions on Navigating NIC’s Digital Platforms, Supports for Success, and Meet your Student’s Union and Student Life team.

“The Student Life team is looking forward to a return to in-person events where new students will meet other students, faculty, and staff,” said Mez Jiwaji, Associate Director, Student Life. “We are using the tagline Get Connected, Get Supported, Get Involved. Orientation helps students build their confidence and knowledge, which is essential for student success in and outside of their classes.”

“On-campus Orientation at the Mixalakwila campus marks the start of the Awi’nakola program which draws on Kwak’wala and Kwakwaka’wakw ways of knowing and combines in-class instruction with land-based cultural learning,” said Donna Merry, Regional Manager of the Mixalakwila campus. “Starting at 10 am, we will be offering an opening celebration, Orientation activities and a chili lunch.

Students are expected to visit the campus as soon as possible in September to express their interest in the Awi’nakola program. The Mixalakwila campus is open weekdays, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., giving students an opportunity to meet with an Indigenous student navigator and the Awi’nakola program instructor for their English and math placement at least a week before the program starts.

For more information, or to learn more about the online and in-person Orientation activities, visit www.nic.bc.ca/orientation.

CollegeNorth Island College