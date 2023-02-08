North Island Concert Society show scheduled for Feb. 11 has been postponed

The North Island Concert Society show with Jackson Hollow has been postponed. (Submitted photo)

The North Island Concert Society regrets to announce that bluegrass sensations Jackson Hollow are forced to postpone their upcoming Feb. 11 concert in Port Hardy, due to family illness.

The Concert Society hopes to be able to announce a new date for the concert soon. We will attempt to contact all ticket holders, and anyone unable to attend on the new date can if desired have their ticket price refunded.

For further information, please call 250-956-0452.

