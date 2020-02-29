North Island Gazette nominated for Newspaper Excellence for the third year in a row

“thank you to all of our advertisers and our loyal readership”

The North Island Gazette has been nominated again for Newspaper Excellence. (Gazette file photo)

For the third year in a row, the North Island Gazette has been nominated for Newspaper Excellence by the BCYNA Ma Murray Community Newspaper Awards.

This year, the Gazette is listed in “Category B” alongside the Hope Standard and the Salmon Arm Observer.

“It’s incredible to be nominated a third time for newspaper excellence,” said North Island Gazette Editor Tyson Whitney. “A lot happens behind the scenes in creating a newspaper every week, and it’s not a one person show.”

Whitney thanked Publisher Natasha Griffiths, former Circulation Manager Lilian Meerveld and her carriers, the ad design team, and everyone who has freelanced for the Gazette over the past year, most notably Bill McQuarrie, Debra Lynn, and photographer Douglas Bradshaw.

“Bill has been phenomenal for us week in and week out with his fantastic news coverage and hard-hitting editorials, while Deb and Doug are both incredibly talented at what they bring to the table,” added Whitney. “Finally, I want to say a heartfelt thank you to all of our advertisers and our loyal readership. If it wasn’t for them the Gazette would not be here in the North Island.”

The Ma Murray Awards Gala is being held on Saturday, April 25 at the River Rock Casino Resort in Richmond.

The BCYCNA is a non-profit membership organization representing community newspapers and their digital media throughout British Columbia and the Yukon. The BCYNA has existed as an organization since 1922, and today boasts a membership of 97 newspapers, with a combined readership of almost 2 million. The smallest newspaper circulates less than 1000 copies each week, and the largest, more than 100,000.

