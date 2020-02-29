The North Island Gazette has been nominated again for Newspaper Excellence. (Gazette file photo)

North Island Gazette nominated for Newspaper Excellence for the third year in a row

“thank you to all of our advertisers and our loyal readership”

For the third year in a row, the North Island Gazette has been nominated for Newspaper Excellence by the BCYNA Ma Murray Community Newspaper Awards.

This year, the Gazette is listed in “Category B” alongside the Hope Standard and the Salmon Arm Observer.

“It’s incredible to be nominated a third time for newspaper excellence,” said North Island Gazette Editor Tyson Whitney. “A lot happens behind the scenes in creating a newspaper every week, and it’s not a one person show.”

Whitney thanked Publisher Natasha Griffiths, former Circulation Manager Lilian Meerveld and her carriers, the ad design team, and everyone who has freelanced for the Gazette over the past year, most notably Bill McQuarrie, Debra Lynn, and photographer Douglas Bradshaw.

“Bill has been phenomenal for us week in and week out with his fantastic news coverage and hard-hitting editorials, while Deb and Doug are both incredibly talented at what they bring to the table,” added Whitney. “Finally, I want to say a heartfelt thank you to all of our advertisers and our loyal readership. If it wasn’t for them the Gazette would not be here in the North Island.”

The Ma Murray Awards Gala is being held on Saturday, April 25 at the River Rock Casino Resort in Richmond.

The BCYCNA is a non-profit membership organization representing community newspapers and their digital media throughout British Columbia and the Yukon. The BCYNA has existed as an organization since 1922, and today boasts a membership of 97 newspapers, with a combined readership of almost 2 million. The smallest newspaper circulates less than 1000 copies each week, and the largest, more than 100,000.

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Endangered butterfly species to be reintroduced to Hornby Island

Just Posted

North Island Gazette nominated for Newspaper Excellence for the third year in a row

“thank you to all of our advertisers and our loyal readership”

OPINION: Environmental groups want healthy forests and communities

“We work to mobilize action on some of the most pressing issues facing our society today”

North Island Rising: Port McNeill council needs to step up their game

“the ‘newbie’ label has long worn off and it is time for some to step up their game.”

Port Hardy RCMP still looking for suspect in liquor store break and enter theft

The theft happened around midnight back on Jan. 28, 2020.

‘Spacecapades’ Ice Carnival is coming to the Chilton Regional Arena in Port McNeill

‘Spacecapades’ will feature 18 different acts and an intermission in the middle of the show.

B.C. confirms 8th case of COVID-19; 1,000 tested for novel coronavirus

First four patients have been released from isolation after testing negative for virus

Coyotes kill dog, chase cyclist in Fraser Valley; B.C. conservation officers issue warning

BC Conservation Officer Service urging people to secure garbage and other attractants

Toddler, 2, killed and woman injured after getting struck by car in Squamish parking lot

The driver remained at the scene

Day 3: Ministers optimistic as talks with Wet’suwet’en chiefs continue in northern B.C.

The talks began Thursday afternoon in northern B.C. and continued into late into Friday night

B.C. dad with pricey motorcycle, $7K watch ordered to pay years of retroactive child support

Mother to receive over $55,000 in back payments, additional $1,500 in monthly support pay

B.C. truck drivers caught with passengers sitting on wood block, children’s car seat

Two separate truck drivers were handed fines for illegal passenger seats in Burnaby

B.C. health care battle in judge’s hands but expected to land in Canada’s top court

Dr. Brian Day opened the Cambie Surgery Centre in 1996, launched court action against the province in 2009

VIDEO: B.C. Liberal MLA Rich Coleman announced retirement after six terms

After 24 years, he says it’s ‘time to hang up the skates”

B.C. mother, daughter return home after coronavirus quarantine in Asia

Jensine Morabito and her daughter were on Holland America’s Westerdam but did not catch the virus

Most Read