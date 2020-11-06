Port Hardy mayor Dennis Dugas receives the first poppy of the Royal Canadian Legion’s Port Hardy poppy campaign. Right, Port McNeill mayor Gaby Wickstrom receives the first poppy of the Royal Canadian Legion’s Port McNeill poppy campaign. (District of Port Hardy Facebook photo/Gaby Wickstrom Facebook photo)

Port Hardy mayor Dennis Dugas receives the first poppy of the Royal Canadian Legion’s Port Hardy poppy campaign. Right, Port McNeill mayor Gaby Wickstrom receives the first poppy of the Royal Canadian Legion’s Port McNeill poppy campaign. (District of Port Hardy Facebook photo/Gaby Wickstrom Facebook photo)

A father’s service: memories of dad hit close to home on Remembrance Day

North Island mayors reflect on how the war shaped their fathers, and in turn themselves.

Lest we forget.

The tangled roots of family history buried deep here in the North Island are coming up to the surface for Remembrance Day in honour of those who served and gave their lives so we can have our freedom.

Port Hardy mayor Dennis Dugas said his father served in the navy towards the end of World War 2 (WW2) where he was stationed on a ship that went into Asia around Hong Kong.

“He said one of the terrible things he had to do was pick up prisoners of war and bring them home,” Dugas said as he took a deep breath and reminisced on his father’s service. “He said it was a pretty horrific situation seeing those men in the condition they were in, because they were just skin and bones — it was a traumatic experience, he was only 17 or 18-years-old when he went overseas and it had a big impact on his life.”

Dugas added his father had spoken with him here and there about his experiences in WW2 while he was growing up, “but it was very hard for him to talk about.”

Port Alice mayor Kevin Cameron spoke briefly when asked about his own father’s service, stating his father didn’t like to talk about the war at all.

“As a youngster I tried to get him to talk about it, but dad was pretty close-lipped about it and said it was a terrible thing and you don’t want to hear those stories and to be thankful that this will never happen again in your lifetime,” Cameron said, adding he thinks that honouring Remembrance Day is “very important, because if we don’t, the history will be forgotten it’s important we keep up this level of respect and honour the day.”

Alert Bay mayor Dennis Buchanan became emotional when asked about his father’s service. “My father served at various places during the war, and Holland was one of the places he went,” he said, his voice trailing off and breaking. “He kept it all bottled up inside of him, and I think it affected his life… it was tough. I can remember him occasionally getting teary-eyed.”

Buchanan added the reason he feels so strongly about Remembrance Day is “because I think of what these guys went through and what they saw and how it affected them and their families when they came back home, and I still see that with our veterans right now — unfortunately there’s been a lack of response from our government when it comes to veteran affairs and I don’t think they’re being treated by our government the way they should be.”

Above all else, Buchanan said he wants everyone to “take the time and honour the fallen” on Nov. 11.

Port McNeill mayor Gaby Wickstrom has painful feelings towards Remembrance Day. She said she struggles with it due to immigrating with her parents from Germany when she was just nine months old.

“My father did not serve in the war, though he was a mandatory soldier when he was a teenager,” she said of her family’s past. “In school, each time they mentioned the Nazis, the whole class would turn around and stare at me because I was of German decent.”

Wickstrom noted in a heart-wrenching response that events like these “left a lasting impression on me and is probably the reason why I struggle on this day.”

Wickstrom is proud of her Canadian citizenship, but says her German heritage “makes me feel like I don’t have the right to recognize those who lost their lives; as though I share some sort of responsibility in their death. I can tell you I am eternally grateful. I enjoy freedom because of sacrifices made so long ago. I was not a part of that war. My father was not a part of that war. I know my parents were grateful for everything they got to enjoy when they came to this country.”

She added she is still dealing with “learning to lay down the sins a past generation did to the world and not carry them. While I acknowledge they happened, I can do nothing to change it. As a Canadian citizen I can embrace the freedom I have, acknowledge that many paid a huge price for this freedom and walk humbly with gratitude for all that I have.￼￼”

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Remembrance DayWorld War II

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
North Island Legions are observing Remembrance Day in small, private ceremonies

Just Posted

Waivin' Flags bus ready and waiting to be able to drive people to Campbell River and back. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Wheels on the bus ready to go ‘round and ‘round from Port Hardy to Campbell River

After a long, bussless six months, the Tri-Port area is once again connected to down Island

Members of the Coastal Nations Coast Guard Auxiliary participate in search and rescue training in the fall of 2019. The federal government is financing the purchase of two new vessels and equipment for two auxiliary units in the Nisga’a and Ahousaht Nations. (Coastal Nations Coast Guard Auxiliary photo)
Two B.C. Indigenous Coast Guard auxiliary units receive big financial boost

Federal government invests $525,000 for search and rescue vessels and equipment

Port Hardy mayor Dennis Dugas receives the first poppy of the Royal Canadian Legion’s Port Hardy poppy campaign. Right, Port McNeill mayor Gaby Wickstrom receives the first poppy of the Royal Canadian Legion’s Port McNeill poppy campaign. (District of Port Hardy Facebook photo/Gaby Wickstrom Facebook photo)
A father’s service: memories of dad hit close to home on Remembrance Day

North Island mayors reflect on how the war shaped their fathers, and in turn themselves.

Kwakiutl First Nation is hosting a mini business school for up to 20 Indigenous people with the aim of increasing Indigenous led entrepreneurship. (Kimberly Kufaas photo)
Mini Indigenous business school coming to Port Hardy

Applications for the free business program are being accepted now

Following MMFN’s decision to restrict access to WFP trucks, hereditary chiefs and environmental advocacy group Sierra BC has expressed its solidarity with the Nation
Kwakwaka’wakw hereditary chiefs stand with Gold River-area First Nation in road use battle with logging company

Mowachaht/Muchalaht First Nation restricting highway access to Western Forest Products

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
589 new COVID-19 infections, 2 deaths reported in past 24 hours in B.C.

That brings the total number of test-positive cases to 17,149 since January, as well as 275 deaths

The BCAFN hosted its 15th annual special Chiefs assembly in March 2019 in Merritt. (BC Assembly of First Nations Facebook photo)
Election for BC Assembly of First Nations Regional Chief goes virtual

Terry Teegee and Cheryl Casimer are seeking a three-year term

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

An N-95 mask is seen in Toronto on Friday, March 27, 2020. One of the world's largest U.S.-based makers of consumer products says it has been told by the White House to stop exporting medical-grade face masks to the Canadian market.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Medical masks now mandatory in B.C. hospitals, doctors’ offices, care facilities

When someone doesn’t have a medical mask, the facility must provide one

(Black Press Media file photo)
Whole Foods reverses poppy ban for workers following heavy criticism

Veteran Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay tweeted that Whole Foods’ policy is ‘absolutely unacceptable’

A BC Ferries vessel at the Tsawwassen terminal. (News Bulletin file photo)
RCMP will board BC Ferries vessels to help enforce health and safety regulations

BC Ferries and Transport Canada have requested support, RCMP say

RCMP say driver in Nanaimo was apologetic while being ticketed for excessive speed, wrong licence plates and no valid insurance. (File photo)
Hefty fines create ‘financial woes’ for Nanaimo driver caught going 85 km/h over speed limit

Nanaimo RCMP report motorist who was excessively speeding was also driving without insurance

A police vehicle blocks access to a dirt road near Whiskey Creek on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Three bodies were discovered in a gravel pit on Sunday, Nov. 1. (Mandy Moraes photo)
Dead bodies probe: Did you pick up any hitchhikers near Whiskey Creek recently?

Police say two individuals leaving grisly scene may have flagged down passing motorist for a ride

COVID-19 cases are increasing across British Columbia's most-populated regions. Maps and charts by Tyler Olsen
INTERACTIVE MAP/GRAPHS: Vancouver Island and Vancouver see jump in new COVID-19 cases over last week

More than 100 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed over the last week in the Fraser East region

Most Read