North Island Outdoor Show coming to Campbell River in April

With Spring in the air and warmer temperatures on the horizon, our thoughts start to shift towards the outdoors and the opportunities it holds for adventure. The Strathcona Regional District is proud to present an exciting two-day outdoor adventure show at the Strathcona Gardens Recreation Complex where endless outdoor adventure awaits you.

“With 46 different exhibitors and free admission, there will be something for everyone at the 2023 North Island Outdoor Adventure Show. The public will be able to browse a variety of products and activities such as whale watching & wildlife tours, kayak tours, fishing vacations, RV`s, boats, adventure travel, and more” said Event Organizer, Joel Wheeldon, Program Coordinator, Arenas & Other Programs for Strathcona Gardens. “In addition to the vendors, attendees will also have an opportunity to take advantage of several giveaways planned for both days of the show generously donated by our event sponsors!”

All attendees will have the chance to win:

– On Saturday, April 22 – A Great Bears of Bute Grizzly Bear Tour for two, donated by Homalco Wilderness and Cultural Tours (valued at $1,245)

– On Sunday, April 23 – An Ocean Rapids Tour for two, donated by Campbell River Whale Watching (valued at $550)

– On both days – Fishing lures to the first 50 attendees, donated by Buzzbomb Tackle

Admission is free! The show will be in Campbell River on April 22 and 23, 2023 at the Strathcona Gardens Recreation Complex. Show hours are Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

For more information, visit www.adventureshow.ca.

