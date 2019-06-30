North Island’s Canada Day schedules have arrived

Looking for Canada Day schedules in the North Island? Look no further, we’ve got you covered!
PORT HARDY CANADA DAY
Monday, July 1st from Noon to 3pm at Carrot Park, rain or shine. Here is what’s happening:
12:00 PM FLAG CEREMONY at the Cenotaph
12:00 – 3:00 PM
PARK EVENTS
Port Hardy Fire Department fire truck and Canadian flag display
Free cupcakes decorated by the Port Hardy Seniors
Sandwiches from Mars concession – food for sale
Snow cones for sale & free popcorn
FREE ACTIVITIES FOR KIDS AND FAMILIES:
The Myster-O Magic Show AT 2:00PM
Coast Guard ship tours
Fly a Kite – build and fly your own kite!
Face painting & photo booth
Literacy Bus
Bear Smart Port Hardy
And to cool off after all the fun, the District of Port Hardy presents
A ‘Twoonie’ Swim from 3-4:30 at the Port Hardy Aquatic Centre, everyone welcome!
For information email info@visitporthardy.com or phone (250) 949-7622
PORT MCNEILL CANADA DAY
10:00 AM
Community Welcome, Kids Bike Parade, & Recognition of Volunteers
11:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Vendors Market at the Waterfront
11:00 AM – 3:00 PM
Town Photo Rally
11:00 AM – 3:00 PM
Bubble Station
11:00 AM – 3:00 PM
#PortMcNeillRocks Hunt
11:00 AM – 3:00 PM
Wind Sock Station
11:00 AM – 3:00 PM
Face Painting
12:00 PM – 2:00 PM
Plane Rides (12 & under) at the Port McNeill Airport with free Shuttle Rides to and from.
4:00 PM – 5:30 PM
Beach Drive Block Party BBQ: Bring your own meat to BBQ, cutlery & plates plus a salad or dessert to share. Cupcakes wi
5:30 PM – 6:30 PM
Family Friendly Dance Party at the Waterfront
7:00 PM
Free Movie at the Gate House Theatre
PORT ALICE CANADA DAY
9:30 AM Pancake Breakfast Sponsored by Oceanview Christian Assembly & Community Centre. Heritage Displays & Vendors 11:30 AM Parade Marshals across from Ozzieland
12:00 PM Parade along Marine Drive to the
Community Centre
12:30 PM Cake & Coffee served in Community
Centre. Hot Dog Lunch – RCL Branch #180
2:00 PM Activities at Lions Park: Game, races,
Crafts, etc
Beer Gardens OPEN ~ 2:00-7:00 PM
4:30 PM FREE Barbeque Dinner is served in
Lions Park
DUSK Firework Display
In the event of rain the afternoon portion of the event will be held in the Community Centre
SOINTULA CANADA DAY
8:00 am – 11:00 am Pancake Breakfast
(Sponsored by the Sointula Church Group)
10:00 am Pre Race Meeting for the Sailboat Race
(Sailing Race Registration Tent)
11:00 am – 2:00 pm Children’s events – all day long.
11:00 am – 4:00 pm Marine Swap Table – all day long*
(see below for more details)
11:00 am – 4:00 pm Marina Market – Cash Only (no debit or credit. ATM Machines available in town)* See below for vendor details.
12:00 pm Canada Day Cake Cutting Ceremony
12:00 pm – 6:00 pm Beer Garden
(Provided by the Malcolm island Lion’s Club)
5:30 pm Prize Presentations at the Marina
RACE START TIMES
1:30 pm Sailboat Race Starts
*Marine Swap Table
An opportunity for boaters to buy, sell or trade, swap or donate used boat equipment.
WE HAVE A PARADE!
11:00 am – Parade Start From the F.O. Hall to the Marina Canada it up! If you want to be in the parade get in touch with Heather at: (250) 230-2305 and she’ll send you to Parade Marshall Tina for float and dress details.
WE ALSO HAVE LIVE ENTERTAINMENT ALL DAY LONG!
12:00 Singing of Oh Canada
12:15 Live Entertainment starts
Local Musicians
3:00 Live Trivia Game
5:30 Prize Presentations
