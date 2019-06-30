North Island’s Canada Day schedules have arrived

Looking for Canada Day schedules in the North Island? Well look no further, we’ve got you covered!

TYSON WHITNEY PHOTO Canada Day schedules for the North Island have arrived!

PORT HARDY CANADA DAY

Monday, July 1st from Noon to 3pm at Carrot Park, rain or shine. Here is what’s happening:

12:00 PM FLAG CEREMONY at the Cenotaph

12:00 – 3:00 PM

PARK EVENTS

Port Hardy Fire Department fire truck and Canadian flag display

Free cupcakes decorated by the Port Hardy Seniors

Sandwiches from Mars concession – food for sale

Snow cones for sale & free popcorn

FREE ACTIVITIES FOR KIDS AND FAMILIES:

The Myster-O Magic Show AT 2:00PM

Coast Guard ship tours

Fly a Kite – build and fly your own kite!

Face painting & photo booth

Literacy Bus

Bear Smart Port Hardy

And to cool off after all the fun, the District of Port Hardy presents

A ‘Twoonie’ Swim from 3-4:30 at the Port Hardy Aquatic Centre, everyone welcome!

For information email info@visitporthardy.com or phone (250) 949-7622

PORT MCNEILL CANADA DAY

10:00 AM

Community Welcome, Kids Bike Parade, & Recognition of Volunteers

11:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Vendors Market at the Waterfront

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Town Photo Rally

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Bubble Station

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM

#PortMcNeillRocks Hunt

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Wind Sock Station

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Face Painting

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM

Plane Rides (12 & under) at the Port McNeill Airport with free Shuttle Rides to and from.

4:00 PM – 5:30 PM

Beach Drive Block Party BBQ: Bring your own meat to BBQ, cutlery & plates plus a salad or dessert to share. Cupcakes wi

5:30 PM – 6:30 PM

Family Friendly Dance Party at the Waterfront

7:00 PM

Free Movie at the Gate House Theatre

PORT ALICE CANADA DAY

9:30 AM Pancake Breakfast Sponsored by Oceanview Christian Assembly & Community Centre. Heritage Displays & Vendors 11:30 AM Parade Marshals across from Ozzieland

12:00 PM Parade along Marine Drive to the

Community Centre

12:30 PM Cake & Coffee served in Community

Centre. Hot Dog Lunch – RCL Branch #180

2:00 PM Activities at Lions Park: Game, races,

Crafts, etc

Beer Gardens OPEN ~ 2:00-7:00 PM

4:30 PM FREE Barbeque Dinner is served in

Lions Park

DUSK Firework Display

In the event of rain the afternoon portion of the event will be held in the Community Centre

SOINTULA CANADA DAY

8:00 am – 11:00 am Pancake Breakfast

(Sponsored by the Sointula Church Group)

10:00 am Pre Race Meeting for the Sailboat Race

(Sailing Race Registration Tent)

11:00 am – 2:00 pm Children’s events – all day long.

11:00 am – 4:00 pm Marine Swap Table – all day long*

(see below for more details)

11:00 am – 4:00 pm Marina Market – Cash Only (no debit or credit. ATM Machines available in town)* See below for vendor details.

12:00 pm Canada Day Cake Cutting Ceremony

12:00 pm – 6:00 pm Beer Garden

​(Provided by the Malcolm island Lion’s Club)

5:30 pm Prize Presentations at the Marina

RACE START TIMES

1:30 pm Sailboat Race Starts

*Marine Swap Table

An opportunity for boaters to buy, sell or trade, swap or donate used boat equipment.

WE HAVE A PARADE!

11:00 am – Parade Start From the F.O. Hall to the Marina Canada it up! If you want to be in the parade get in touch with Heather at: (250) 230-2305 and she’ll send you to Parade Marshall Tina for float and dress details.

WE ALSO HAVE LIVE ENTERTAINMENT ALL DAY LONG!

12:00 Singing of Oh Canada

12:15 Live Entertainment starts

Local Musicians

3:00 Live Trivia Game

5:30 Prize Presentations

