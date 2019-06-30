TYSON WHITNEY PHOTO Canada Day schedules for the North Island have arrived!

North Island’s Canada Day schedules have arrived

Looking for Canada Day schedules in the North Island? Well look no further, we’ve got you covered!

Looking for Canada Day schedules in the North Island? Look no further, we’ve got you covered!

PORT HARDY CANADA DAY

Monday, July 1st from Noon to 3pm at Carrot Park, rain or shine. Here is what’s happening:

12:00 PM FLAG CEREMONY at the Cenotaph

12:00 – 3:00 PM

PARK EVENTS

Port Hardy Fire Department fire truck and Canadian flag display

Free cupcakes decorated by the Port Hardy Seniors

Sandwiches from Mars concession – food for sale

Snow cones for sale & free popcorn

FREE ACTIVITIES FOR KIDS AND FAMILIES:

The Myster-O Magic Show AT 2:00PM

Coast Guard ship tours

Fly a Kite – build and fly your own kite!

Face painting & photo booth

Literacy Bus

Bear Smart Port Hardy

And to cool off after all the fun, the District of Port Hardy presents

A ‘Twoonie’ Swim from 3-4:30 at the Port Hardy Aquatic Centre, everyone welcome!

For information email info@visitporthardy.com or phone (250) 949-7622

PORT MCNEILL CANADA DAY

10:00 AM

Community Welcome, Kids Bike Parade, & Recognition of Volunteers

11:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Vendors Market at the Waterfront

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Town Photo Rally

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Bubble Station

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM

#PortMcNeillRocks Hunt

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Wind Sock Station

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Face Painting

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM

Plane Rides (12 & under) at the Port McNeill Airport with free Shuttle Rides to and from.

4:00 PM – 5:30 PM

Beach Drive Block Party BBQ: Bring your own meat to BBQ, cutlery & plates plus a salad or dessert to share. Cupcakes wi

5:30 PM – 6:30 PM

Family Friendly Dance Party at the Waterfront

7:00 PM

Free Movie at the Gate House Theatre

PORT ALICE CANADA DAY

9:30 AM Pancake Breakfast Sponsored by Oceanview Christian Assembly & Community Centre. Heritage Displays & Vendors 11:30 AM Parade Marshals across from Ozzieland

12:00 PM Parade along Marine Drive to the

Community Centre

12:30 PM Cake & Coffee served in Community

Centre. Hot Dog Lunch – RCL Branch #180

2:00 PM Activities at Lions Park: Game, races,

Crafts, etc

Beer Gardens OPEN ~ 2:00-7:00 PM

4:30 PM FREE Barbeque Dinner is served in

Lions Park

DUSK Firework Display

In the event of rain the afternoon portion of the event will be held in the Community Centre

SOINTULA CANADA DAY

8:00 am – 11:00 am Pancake Breakfast

(Sponsored by the Sointula Church Group)

10:00 am Pre Race Meeting for the Sailboat Race

(Sailing Race Registration Tent)

11:00 am – 2:00 pm Children’s events – all day long.

11:00 am – 4:00 pm Marine Swap Table – all day long*

(see below for more details)

11:00 am – 4:00 pm Marina Market – Cash Only (no debit or credit. ATM Machines available in town)* See below for vendor details.

12:00 pm Canada Day Cake Cutting Ceremony

12:00 pm – 6:00 pm Beer Garden

​(Provided by the Malcolm island Lion’s Club)

5:30 pm Prize Presentations at the Marina

RACE START TIMES

1:30 pm Sailboat Race Starts

*Marine Swap Table

An opportunity for boaters to buy, sell or trade, swap or donate used boat equipment.

WE HAVE A PARADE!

11:00 am – Parade Start From the F.O. Hall to the Marina Canada it up! If you want to be in the parade get in touch with Heather at: (250) 230-2305 and she’ll send you to Parade Marshall Tina for float and dress details.

WE ALSO HAVE LIVE ENTERTAINMENT ALL DAY LONG!

12:00 Singing of Oh Canada

12:15 Live Entertainment starts

Local Musicians

3:00 Live Trivia Game

5:30 Prize Presentations

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Zeballos wildfire depicted in series of artworks marked by grieving and dark humour

Just Posted

North Island’s Canada Day schedules have arrived

Looking for Canada Day schedules in the North Island? Well look no further, we’ve got you covered!

Youngster fundraises for Port Hardy Animal Shelter

“I’m just so proud of her, she likes to think of the animals”

Zeballos wildfire depicted in series of artworks marked by grieving and dark humour

Paintings by Liz Toohey-Wiese address climate change, effects of economy on physical world

Highland dancers nominated for workshop in Seattle

“Hundreds of kids from all over North America attend”

North Island Rising: The ‘busy excuse’ has penetrated our psyche so deeply

“Telling people how time-starved your life has become, is a way of bragging about one’s importance”

VIDEO: Garbage-hauling ship arrives in B.C. after journey from Philippines

Authorities say the containers will be unloaded before being moved to a Burnaby incineration facility

Health Canada warns diabetics some older insulin pumps at risk for cyberattacks

Certain pumps made between 2010 and 2015 are at risk

What’s in a name? How Canada’s national birthday as we know it came to be

This year marks the 140th anniversary of a public holiday honouring Confederation

From the Raptors to Doug Ford: Canadiana references abound at Rolling Stones

Popular classics ‘Paint It Black,’ ‘Gimme Shelter,’ ‘Honky Tonk Woman,’ were balanced with a selection of fan favourites

Wide grins and historic handshake for Trump, Kim at DMZ

Trump became the first sitting American leader to step into North Korea

Industry watchdog pushing for safeguards for vulnerable Canadian investors

The protections would particularly help seniors

B.C. Lions give up late lead, fall 36-32 to Stampeders

Loss to Calgary sees Leos stumble to 0-3 start to CFL season

Prospect of breakdancing becoming Olympic sport draws mixed reactions

Mandy Cruz, a 22-year-old breaker in Toronto, said she’s excited at the prospect

Motorcyclist dead after striking parked vehicle in Kamloops

Witness saw man performing CPR near the smashed parked vehicle; police say speed was a factor

Most Read