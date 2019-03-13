Participants at the annual Nude Bungy Jump over the Nanaimo River March 12 help raise about $50,000, an all-time high for the B.C. Schizophrenia Society fundraiser. (Kelsey McLean photo)

Nude bungy jumpers stretch annual Vancouver Island event to record heights

More than 100 take the plunge for the BC Schizophrenia Society at WildPlay Nanaimo

Cold temperatures failed to ice enthusiasm for Vancouver Island’s most notorious mental health fundraiser this weekend.

But we are willing to bet anyone willing to bungy jump naked probably isn’t too prone to worrying much about the weather any way.

The annual Naked Bungy Jump fundraiser for the Victoria Branch of BC Schizophrenia Society had them dangling over the Nanaimo River Saturday in record numbers.

“This was the most successful year financially in the 13-year history of the event, said Ben Carson, administrative coordinator for the BCSS Victoria branch.

With the official totals still being tabulated, a little over 100 people took the plunge at the WildPlay Nanaimo adventure park, raising about $50,000 for the cost.

Carson gave the participants a lot of credit for the great haul for the charity, saying jumpers complemented their personal boldness by really stepping up their efforts on collecting peer-to-peer donations.

“They are very tough, very brave.”

This story will be updated with the officials results once they become available.

