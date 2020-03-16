Presenter Roger Brooks Roger on stage at the Gate House Theatre talking about Port McNeill’s readiness and ability to take advantage of the growth opportunities for tourism as well as those created as a result of tourism. (Bill McQuarrie photo)

Part 1: Port McNeill assessed for growth opportunities

A summation of experiences was given in an hour and a half presentation at the Gate House Theatre.

The entire Town of Port McNeill was secret shopped last week and the results of that assessment were made available to the public during a community meeting held last Friday (March 13) at the Gate House theatre.

The town, with financial support from the Island Coastal Economic Trust and a number of local businesses, were, with the organizational help of David Mitchell, able to hire the firm of Roger Brooks International – a recognized and experienced leader in the field of destination development – to conduct an assessment of Port McNeill’s readiness and ability to take advantage of the growth opportunities for tourism as well as those created as a result of tourism.

Pointing to the significant role tourism plays in our overall economy, presenter Roger Brooks confirmed that, “tourism is now the front door to our non-tourism economic development.”

He went on to explain how for the first time in our modern history, quality of life is ranked top amongst today’s workers and those workers go to where they want to live and employers who need their talent must follow them. As a result, people who appreciate and enjoy the lifestyle of Port McNeill and the North Island are more apt to return as residents, bringing their jobs with them.

It is, according to Brooks, a complete reversal of life as once experienced by Boomers. “Shift happens,” he explained and suggested those communities who understand change has happened and can provide that unique and appealing quality of life, will be the ones that thrive in the years ahead.

While his report focussed on tourism and our readiness to leverage the opportunities this industry can provide to Port McNeill, he was also quick to remind the audience that local planning should be based on, “Community first, tourism second,” noting: “After all, if you don’t hang out in your own downtown, neither will visitors.”

There was a self-assessment practicality or logic behind Mr. Brooks’ approach as he asked everyone to consider the questions: “Is this a place where I’d want to visit? Is this a place where I want to live, raise a family, work, invest, start a business or retire?” And, “How do we stack up against everyone else on Vancouver Island?”

To begin answering those questions and over the course of several days and in all kinds of weather, his team set out to experience Port McNeill and the North Island in ways a tourist making their first visit might see us. The town was photographed from top to bottom. They talked with staff at hotels, local merchants, service providers, took the ferry to Alert Bay and Sointula, drove up to Port Hardy, and like all tourists, asked hundreds of questions about the area.

Following that work, a summation of their experiences was provided to the public in an hour and a half presentation at the Gate House.

Editor’s Note – Part two of Bill McQuarrie’s story – where he will detail the key results of that presentation – will be featured in next week’s paper.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Stories from MARS: An eagle’s tale

Just Posted

Part 1: Port McNeill assessed for growth opportunities

A summation of experiences was given in an hour and a half presentation at the Gate House Theatre.

Visitor restrictions in place at Island Health facilities in response to pandemic

Effective immediately, no visitor who is unwell may visit any Island Health facility

North Island Bantam Eagles season ends early due to coronavirus outbreak shutting down hockey across Canada

The reaction from the team was ‘this really sucks, but we get it’

New Logistics Depot to be built in Port Hardy by Canadian Coast Guard

The Logistics Depot will be built on Jensen Cove Road and included a waterfront walkway.

Cocaine and cash left at local business, Port Hardy RCMP want to talk to owner

The owner appears to have accidently left four ounces of cocaine and over $20,000 by mistake.

COVID-19: What’s open and closed in B.C. as a result of the novel coronavirus

Universities go online, Starbucks goes ‘to-go’

Tourism industry advocate calls for emergency fund in wake of COVID-19 cancellations

Claims losses amount to hundreds of millions of dollars already

Libraries on Vancouver Island close due to COVID-19

Vancouver Island Regional Library’s eLibrary remains open

Canada’s main stock index hits 52-week low amid COVID-19 worries, drop in crude oil prices

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average had its worst day since 1987

Comox Valley school exposed to COVID-19

Island Health sent out statement advising school community of a positive test

Canadian Blood Services worried about appointment cancellations during pandemic

Agency says it’s still safe to donate blood during COVID-19 crisis

COVID-19: B.C. provincial court to reduce operations

Bail hearings to take place by video conference, in custody criminal trials and sentencings continue

Mount Washington shutting in response to COVID-19

Resort announces it will continue to assess the situation as it develops

Tim Hortons moving to take-out, drive-thru and delivery only amid COVID-19 fears

Follows similar move by Starbucks

Most Read