Dr. Mackenzie’s “contributions to the community have been appreciated and he will be greatly missed”

Health Centre staff and members of the Port Alice Health Forum gathered on Jan. 7 to bid Dr. Mackenzie a fond farewell. While working in Port Alice for the last 15 years, he hosted the “Walk with your Doc” program, participated in DEW (diet, exercise and wellness) meetings and generously donated his time to speak on various subjects for the health forum’s wellness presentations. His contributions to the community have been appreciated and he will be greatly missed.

– Debra Lynn article

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter