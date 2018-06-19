Port Alice showcases piano and vocal students

North Island Song hosts year-end recital at Ocean View church

With a fantastic view of the ocean on a sunny evening in Port Alice, the North Island Song music program held their year-end recital at the Ocean View Christian Assembly Church.

Courtney Friggstad, who runs the music program and teaches seven-one-on-one students as well as instructs the choir Sisters of Song, MC’d the June 18 recital where she also played a fantastic rendition of Mozart’s Fantasia in D Minor on the piano.

The first student to take the stage was first year piano student Phoenix Parish who played “Birthday Train” and “Katie’s Dog Tucker”. He was followed by second-year student Ophelia Pang who played “Lightly Row” and “No more moon tonight”.

Brooklynn Smith then took the stage playing “Leap for the Piñata” and “Dolphin Dreams”. Piano student Jordyn Smith then performed a duet with Friggstad called “Forest Drums” before performing “The bubble” as a solo piece.

First-year vocal student and member of the Sisters of Song, Angela Hagen sang a heartfelt rendition of the Irish songs “Danny Boy” and “The Spanish Lady” with Friggstad accompanying on Piano.

The Sisters of Song Choir finished off the concert performing six songs, including the rounds “Summertime is here” and “Coffee” which were written by Friggstad.

They also performed the popular songs “Downton” by Petula Clark, “Let it Be” by the Beatles, and the hymns “I’ll fly away” and “We Shall Overcome.”

 

