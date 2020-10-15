Port Alice’s Community Centre reopening for the fall

Get your mahjong on — with a mask, pre-registration and a temperature check

Mahjong games will be limited to 8 participants. Instructors will be on hand. (Commons)

Port Alice is reopening its Community Centre for limited use as of Oct. 19. All programs will require pre-registration, no drop ins will be allowed. Staff will perform temperature checks at the door, and face masks will be required.

As night comes sooner each day, having indoor spaces to safety get out of the house is becoming even more important.

The centre will offer parent and tot open gym, the walking club, mahjong, Tai Chi, yoga, family gym time, chair aerobics (with a community paramedic), adult volleyball, floor hockey and the computer room.

Hours are Mondays from 8:30 – 11 a.m., and 3 – 7 p.m.; and on Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 3 – 8 p.m.

To register for a class, call the Community Centre at (250) 284-3912. Detailed schedule information is available on the centre’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/portalicerec.

