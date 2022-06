Pride parade rides through Port Hardy. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette) Pride parade rides through Port Hardy. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette) Port Hardy Fire Rescue led the Pride parade Friday night. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette) Love sign at Carrot Park. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette) Pride walk to Carrot Park on Saturday. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette) Pride festivities at Carrot Park. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)

Port Hardy celebrated Pride month with a car parade on Friday night around town and then a Pride walk to Carrot Park on Saturday afternoon.

Since 2016, the entire month of June has been declared Pride month in Canada as a way of uplifting LGBTQIA2S+ voices, celebration of culture and the support of LGBTQIA2S+ rights.

ParadePride